HUNTINGTON — During his first week in Huntington, Marshall head coach Charles Huff targeted the weekend for having his initial staff complete.
All hires are still pending background checks, but Huff’s first goal appears to be complete after Saturday’s addition of Clint Trickett as wide receivers coach.
Marshall’s 2021 staff appears solidified with all 10 assistants in place.
On Huff’s staff, there seems to be a balance of young energy with experience in play-calling, while adding recruiting prowess and Mountain State ties.
Trickett’s designation as the wide receivers coach brings the offensive staff to a close while bringing the Herd play-calling experience and someone with Mountain State ties.
Trickett, the former West Virginia quarterback, spent the last four years at Florida Atlantic. He was co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Owls in 2020.
On the offensive side, Marshall’s offensive coordinator will be Tim Cramsey, who was the lone coach retained from the 2020 staff.
Cramsey’s assistants will feature plenty of play-calling experience, too, with Trickett’s experience and that of Bill Legg, who returns to Marshall where he was offensive coordinator prior to Cramsey.
The offensive staff also includes running backs coach Telly Lockette, who comes to Marshall from Miami (Fla.) where he served as an offensive analyst last season after spending time at Florida State.
Marshall’s offensive line will be headed up by Eddy Morrissey, who worked most recently at Austin Peay, but coached with Huff and Legg at Mississippi State in 2018.
On the defensive side, Lance Guidry will serve as the defensive coordinator. Guidry was with Trickett at Florida Atlantic last season as safeties coach. He has previous head coaching experience at McNeese State from 2016-18.
The front seven will be coached by a pair of guys whom Marshall fans are familiar with seeing in uniform.
Ralph Street, who played at Marshall from 1998-2001, returns to serve as defensive line coach. Street has been Florida A&M’s defensive coordinator over the last three seasons.
Shannon Morrison, who played safety at Marshall from 1990-94, is the Herd’s new linebackers coach, coming back to Huntington for his third stint as a coach with the Herd.
Morrison, who spent the last five seasons at Eastern Kentucky, previously served as a Marshall coach from 2005-08 (linebackers and safeties) while also being a graduate assistant in 1995 and 1997.
Cornerbacks coach will be Dominique Bowman, who comes to Marshall after joining the UT-Martin staff recently. Bowman was co-defensive coordinator at Austin Peay prior to joining the Skyhawks’ staff.
Special teams coordinator will be Jeremy Springer, who spent the last three seasons at Arizona.
Ben Ashford joined Marshall earlier this week as the new strength and conditioning coach.
Other off-field moves that could be added to Huff’s staff include a chief of staff, recruiting director and special assistant to the head coach. Those are expected to be finalized soon.