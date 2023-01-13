MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia coach Bob Huggins still has faith his team will finish the season strong, despite an 0-4 start to Big 12 Conference play.
The Mountaineers will next hit the road to face Oklahoma at noon ET Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
“I think this team is going to be a good team,” Huggins said. “I think it’s going to be ... an NCAA Tournament team and a team that’s going to compete in this, the hardest league in the country, and compete very well.”
WVU (10-6 overall, 0-4 Big 12) had climbed into the top 10 in the NET rankings and into the top 25 in both the Associated Press and USA TODAY Sports Coaches Polls after a 10-2 record in nonconference play, but the slow start in the league slate has dropped the Mountaineers. WVU has fallen out of the polls and, as of Friday, was 29th in the NET rankings.
The Mountaineers had opportunities to win three of their four Big 12 games so far. They opened with an overtime loss at Kansas State and had a lead in the second half at Oklahoma State, and on Wednesday at home lost a close contest with Baylor. The only league game out of reach late was against now-No. 2 Kansas last Saturday.
“We’re 0-4 and we very well could be 3-1,” Huggins said. “It’s just, I think, trying to take a bunch of guys who haven’t played together. I think they’re starting to. I think we’re a whole lot better today than what we were back then.”
WVU has shot the ball poorly since the start of conference play - a major difference from the Mountaineers’ nonconference success. They’re averaging just 69 points and are shooting 37.9% from the field, 26.3% from 3-point range and 62.2% from the free throw line in Big 12 play.
Starting point guard Kedrian Johnson missed the Kansas game with a concussion and returned for the game against Baylor, but Huggins has indicated he is not at full health. The Mountaineers also parted ways with longtime associate head coach Larry Harrison on Thursday.
Erik Stevenson still leads WVU in scoring at 13.8 points per game, but he has struggled for much of conference play - he’s shot just 24% from the field and 23.8% from the arc - and Tre Mitchell is behind him with 13.4 points per game. In Big 12 play, Mitchell has averaged 15.3 points and 10 rebounds. Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Joe Toussaint are also averaging double-figure scoring for the season.
WVU will now be up against an Oklahoma (10-6, 1-3) team that, despite sitting near the bottom of the league standings, could be close to the top if one or two plays had gone the Sooners' way.
Oklahoma’s one Big 12 win came at Texas Tech, and the Sooners’ three losses have come to Texas by one point, to Iowa State by three points and at Kansas by four points.
“I think the biggest thing is they’re a very veteran team,” Huggins said of Oklahoma. “They’ve been in the program and they run really good offense. They don’t have a bunch of young guys, they don’t have a bunch of portal guys - they’ve got a whole bunch of guys that had a heck of a year last year and came back to try to have a better year this year, I would assume.”
The Sooners have one of the lowest scoring offenses in the Big 12 at just 68.8 points per game - only Oklahoma State’s 68.6 points rank lower - but Oklahoma has the best shooting percentage in the league at 49.1% and is second in 3-point percentage, knocking down shots from the arc at a 36.8% clip.
Grant Sherfield leads Oklahoma with 17.4 points per game and Tanner Groves adds double-figure scoring with 10.7 points per game, as well as a team-leading 7.4 rebounds per game. Jalen Hill and Jacob Groves each provide more than nine points per game on average.
“I think Porter [Moser] does a great job,” Huggins said. “He’s done a great job everywhere he’s ever been and that’s their style of play. That’s the way they play the game.
“There’s a lot of ways to play the game. Some people like to play it really fast, some people like to play it slow, some people are somewhere in the middle. He’s probably as good as there is in college basketball at slowing the game down to their pace, making people defend for an extended period of time, so they’re difficult to play.”
Oklahoma has won six straight games against WVU and leads the series 16-9. The Mountaineers last beat the Sooners in the 2019 Big 12 Tournament.
Saturday’s game is set to be televised on ESPN2.