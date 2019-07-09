The Herald-Dispatch
DALLAS - West Virginia University men's basketball coach Bob Huggins is a part of the inaugural Conference USA Hall of Fame Class.
As part of its 25th season celebration, C-USA announced the 25-person class on Monday. It is comprised of 20 student-athletes, three coaches and two administrators.
"We are very pleased to honor this outstanding group for their many lasting contributions to their universities and to Conference USA," said Judy MacLeod, C-USA Commissioner. "They have provided many outstanding achievements and memories and we are proud to recognize their lasting legacy to our conference."
Huggins was honored for his time at then-league member University of Cincinnati from 1995 through 2004. The 1997-98 national coach of the year, Huggins was a three-time C-USA coach of the year and the league's coach of the decade. He coached the Bearcats to five outright C-USA championships and a share of three other league titles. Huggins led Cincinnati to the NCAA Tournament in each of his 10 seasons and reached the Elite Eight in 1996.
Under Huggins' guidance, Cincinnati went 259-70 overall and 123-33 in the conference. The Bearcats were ranked in the top 25 in 138 of 184 weekly polls, were ranked in the top 10 on 77 occasions and 15 times were ranked ranked No. 1.
The inaugural C-USA Hall of Fame class features student-athletes and coaches from 13 different sports. Eleven of the eligible schools (those who were members of C-USA prior to the summer of 2013 for this class) are represented. Five different schools (Cincinnati, Houston, Rice, Southern Miss and UAB) lead the way with three representatives in the inaugural group.
Other coaches inducted were Jeff Bower of Southern Miss football and Wayne Graham of Rice baseball. Administrators included Gene Bartow and Mike Slive. Student-athletes were Courtney Blades of Southern Miss softball, Arnau Brugues of Tulsa men's tennis, Tori Bowie of Southern Miss women's track and field, Jon Busch of Charlotte men's soccer, Chris Douglas-Roberts of Memphis men's basketball, Jarett Dillard of Rice football, Jake Gautreau of Tulane baseball, Tyler Henderson of Tulsa volleyball, Deanna Jackson of UAB women's basketball; Chandi Jones of Houston women's basketball, Case Keenum of Houston football, Michael Kogan of Tulane's men's tennis, Kenyon Martin of Cincinnati men's basketball, Graeme McDowell of UAB men's golf, Yulia Pakhalina of Houston women's swimming and diving, Anthony Rendon of Rice baseball, Brooke Tull of TCU women's golf, Dwyane Wade of Marquette men's basketball, DeAngelo Williams of Memphis football and Kevin Youkilis of Cincinnati baseball.