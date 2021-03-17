During Zoom media calls on Wednesday, WVU men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins wore a mask adorned with a bracket and NCAA Tournament logo to hide his face and threw generalities around in an attempt to mask his thoughts.
Like playing time, introspection and reflection are earned from the veteran coach, not given.
“You guys think I think about things a lot more than I actually do,” Huggins said.
Yet when pushed, Huggins revealed an evolved perspective and a lifetime of memories, told in the context of triumphant victories and crushing defeats, all forged in the competitive fires of coaching in the NCAA Tournament.
When Huggins leads the No. 3-seeded Mountaineers against 14th-seeded Morehead State in a first-round game on Friday (tipoff at 9:50 p.m., televised on TruTV) it will mark his 25th appearance and 58th game in the Big Dance. Over those contests across 36 seasons at four different schools — Akron, Cincinnati, Kansas State and WVU — Huggins has accumulated a 33-24 tournament record with two Final Four appearances to his credit.
On paper, the wins and losses are just numbers. Yet for Huggins, each one has its own story, its own folder compartmentalized in the recesses of his mind. Behind the walls where he often hides, walls built with dismissive, passive remarks, are an avalanche of memories and an ever-evolving perspective of his place in the game’s history and the role the game has had in his own growth.
“I’ve had some terrible disappointments and I’ve also had some great wins that other people didn’t think were possible,” Huggins said. “I guess when you’ve done it as long as a lot of us have done it, you’re going to have ups and downs.”
Huggins ventured into some of those on Wednesday, taking a moment to stray from the questions of the day to delve into the things that most stand out in the past.
There are certainly volumes from which to choose over the years, and he started from the beginning with the 1985-86 Akron Zips. Huggins’ squad went 22-8 that season and made the NCAA Tournament as a No. 15 seed against second-seeded Michigan.
It was a tall task, yet the Zips found themselves in the thick of it late before ultimately bowing out 70-64. It was Huggins’ first taste of the NCAA Tournament and it left an impression that he admitted still resonates.
“My center was a 6-foot football player … he was the last one cut by the Steelers two consecutive years and I’m rooting like heck for him because I wanted him to make an NFL team, but at the same time I wanted him to come back and be my center,” Huggins recalled. “After that game was over — that was (Michigan’s) Gary Grant, Roy Tarpley, (Antoine) Joubert, which was a great, great group. We ended up losing by (six) and really had a chance I thought until at the end ... they were just so talented. But we lose by (six) and now you go out there and you say, ‘How do you ever win? How am I ever supposed to win when people have teams like that?’”
It wasn’t long before Huggins went from coaching a bunch of Davids to leading a Goliath — a Cincinnati team he led to the 1992 Final Four in his third season with the Bearcats. It took 18 years for Huggins to get back, with West Virginia in 2010, yet that 1992 experience was crucial in the self-belief he would carry forward.
“The first year that we could actually go out and recruit guys, and that was Erik Martin and Corie Blount and Nick Van Exel and Herb Jones and so forth and so on, the first time those guys were in the NCAA Tournament we went to the Final Four,” Huggins recalled. “So now you start looking around saying, ‘Maybe we can do this.’”
Yet as Huggins, who sits on 899 career wins, is annually passed over by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, the lack of a national championship — the one glaring hole on his resume — is inevitably a topic on an annual basis. And there have been close calls — 1992, 2010 and 2000, when the Bearcats were the No. 1 team in the country until star forward Kenyon Martin broke his leg in the Conference USA Tournament. The Mountaineers’ run in 2010 ended similarly when leading scorer Da’Sean Butler tore an ACL in the Final Four against Duke.
For Huggins, it isn’t the title that he hasn’t won that has left the deepest scar. It’s the title that he couldn’t quite help deliver to his players like Martin and Butler.
“My biggest regret is that when we were the best team in the country and Kenyon Martin broke his leg, for those guys and particularly for Kenyon,” Huggins said. “And the same thing with Da’ (Butler). When Da’ went down in the Final Four, I mean, we had no chance after that, and just because of the emotion that obviously our guys were faced with and the same thing happened at Cincinnati with Kenyon. Those are the things that really have bothered me more than anything, is that those guys didn’t have an opportunity to follow their dreams.”
Huggins being the competitor he claims to be, the lack of a championship still feeds the flames that burn inside, the fire that keeps the now-67-year-old coach coming back each season.
Yet age brings with it perspective, and that’s one thing Huggins admitted on Wednesday has evolved over the years. Where once the wins were most of what mattered, now most of what matters are the people behind the wins.
“I kind of decided that in my old age that I’m going to try and enjoy this as much as I possibly can,” Huggins said. “I love being around our guys, I love being around our staff. I really don’t need a whole lot more.”