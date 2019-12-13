Bob Huggins is looking to take the air out of the ball for his West Virginia University men's basketball team.
Not literally, of course, but almost.
West Virginia's veteran coach is tired of watching players dribble and dribble, then dribble some more — so he's resorting to perhaps unorthodox tactics. The Mountaineers spent part of their practice time prior to Thursday's game against Austin Peay using a ball that had some air in it but did not bounce.
None of the players could dribble, which is what Huggins wanted. It is a tactic Huggins deployed late last season when the Mountaineers appeared to turning a corner after a rough couple of months. Too often this season, the Mountaineers have been slowed down by players who insist on bouncing the ball when there are other, better options available. It happened less in Thursday's win against the visiting Governors, and the idea is to continue that development when the Mountaineers host Nicholls at 2 p.m. Saturday (broadcast on AT&T SportsNet).
"Did you ever play marbles when you were a kid? Circle, you know?" Huggins asked a reporter after Thursday's win. "We’ve got guys who would never get out of that circle. They would dribble that ball in that circle all kinds of different ways but never get out of it. We've got to get out of the circle. You can't pass it when you’re dribbling it and you particularly can’t pass it whenever you’re dribbling it up around your waist or higher. It takes a while to go down and come back up."
Getting the ball inside to West Virginia's towering front court duo of freshman Oscar Tshiebwe and sophomore Derek Culver is an obvious priority for these Mountaineers. Yet there have been times — more than a few — when the big men put in the work in the paint to get into a favorable position, only for the pass to never come while another player dribbles on the perimeter.
In WVU's lone loss of the season — last week against St. John's at Madison Square Garden — play in the paint was especially physical, and too often Huggins saw Culver, Tshiebwe and even Arkansas transfer Gabe Osabuohien not rewarded with the ball after enduring a battle on the block.
Huggins said he feels bad for his forwards, and in the first half Thursday, when Culver and Tshiebwe sat on the bench for long stretches, he said he felt as if the standout forwards could possibly be a little frustrated.
"That's what I told the guys," Huggins said. "I said, 'Why don’t we do this? Why don’t we put you down there and have somebody stick their knee up your behind and try to root you to the corner and take their arm and hook it over your shoulder and try to yank your shoulder around and get up underneath your armpits and hook you and try to pull you around and see how you like it, and then some guy stands out there and dribbles and doesn’t even look to pass it to you?'"
POTENTIAL TO BE GREAT: West Virginia's rebounding has improved since Huggins expressed some disappointment in that department early in the season, but the Mountaineers still aren't meeting the veteran coach's lofty expectations.
Against Austin Peay on Thursday, WVU grabbed 50 rebounds — 19 of those on the offensive end (and seven of those by Tshiebwe) — and had two players finish with double-digit rebounding totals. Still, Huggins wants more from the Mountaineers.
"We have the potential to be a great rebounding team," Huggins said. "We're not a great rebounding team. You can't be a great rebounding team until you try to go get every rebound, and we do a lot of watching."
DUNK SCHOOL: Missing slam dunks has somehow become a thing that WVU does with some regularity this season. And yet the Mountaineers managed to make all of their dunk attempts on Thursday, and Huggins explained why.
"Larry got a ladder and was showing them how to dunk," Huggins said of WVU assistant coach Larry Harrison. "You don't pull the rim down so it pops the ball back out.
"It was a big ladder, too."