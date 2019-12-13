Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Drizzle early...then remaining cloudy with periods of rain developing overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Drizzle early...then remaining cloudy with periods of rain developing overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.