HUNTINGTON — Abby Hugh, a senior committed to Marshall University, scored two goals and assisted on three others to lead Huntington St. Joe to a 6-0 victory over Scott on Friday at the YMCA Kennedy Center.
Hugh assisted on Abby Lee’s game-winning goal 4:23 into the match, then scored unassisted at 8:55. Mina Smith made it 3-0 off a Hugh assist at 8:55 and Smith returned the favor to Hugh at 24:04 for a 4-0 lead.
Hugh assisted Smith again at 52:52. Laney Whitmore set the score with a goal off a pass from Emma Fleckenstein at 52:52.
Samantha Richbart made four saves in the shutout.
SCOTT 0 0—0
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 4 2—6
HSJ — Ab. Lee (Hugh assist), 4:23
HSJ — Hugh unassisted, 8:55
HSJ — M. Smith (Hugh assist), 16:58
HSJ — Hugh (M. Smith assist), 24:04
HSJ — M. Smith (Hugh assist), 48:59
HSJ — Whitmore (Fleckenstein assist), 42:52
Shots: S 2, HSJ 21. Saves S 14 (Joan Atkinson), HSJ 5 (Richbart). Corner kicks: S 1, HSJ 9.