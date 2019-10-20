HUNTINGTON — Abby Hugh, a senior committed to Marshall University, scored two goals and assisted on three others to lead Huntington St. Joe to a 6-0 victory over Scott on Friday at the YMCA Kennedy Center.

Hugh assisted on Abby Lee’s game-winning goal 4:23 into the match, then scored unassisted at 8:55. Mina Smith made it 3-0 off a Hugh assist at 8:55 and Smith returned the favor to Hugh at 24:04 for a 4-0 lead.

Hugh assisted Smith again at 52:52. Laney Whitmore set the score with a goal off a pass from Emma Fleckenstein at 52:52.

Samantha Richbart made four saves in the shutout.

SCOTT 0 0—0

HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 4 2—6

HSJ — Ab. Lee (Hugh assist), 4:23

HSJ — Hugh unassisted, 8:55

HSJ — M. Smith (Hugh assist), 16:58

HSJ — Hugh (M. Smith assist), 24:04

HSJ — M. Smith (Hugh assist), 48:59

HSJ — Whitmore (Fleckenstein assist), 42:52

Shots: S 2, HSJ 21. Saves S 14 (Joan Atkinson), HSJ 5 (Richbart). Corner kicks: S 1, HSJ 9.

