HUNTINGTON — Curtis Jones knows he is the embodiment of legendary NFL coach Bill Parcells’ quote, “potential means you haven’t done anything.”
The Huntington High running back/defensive end oozes potential. He is working out with the varsity as a freshman. In middle school, Jones was the proverbial man among boys, just as were many Huntington High stars such as LeRon Chapman, Shannon King, Michael Collins, Darnell Wright, Brocton Blair and others. This, however, isn’t eighth grade and Jones knows he won’t be handed anything. He saw that after merely one practice.
“This is way different than middle school,” Jones said Monday at Bob Sang Stadium. “It’s a lot faster pace. It really opens your eyes to the game of football.”
Jones doesn’t expect to be given anything he doesn’t earn.
“My goal is to get on the field,” Jones said. “We have a lot of talent. I’ll have to be on my A-game to get a chance to play.”
HHS coach Billy Seals said Jones and fellow freshman Mikey Johnson could well see action.
“We’re young,” Seals said. “Curtis Jones and Mickey Johnson are two kids who are physically gifted freshmen. They’re long and athletic. We’re just trying to speed the process and build some depth with those young guys. They’re both intelligent football players and we could work pretty quick with them.”
Humility is a quality instilled in him by his father, also Curtis Jones, a former Marshall University standout wide receiver who from 2000 through 2002 caught 57 passes for 902 yards and six touchdowns. The elder Jones also excelled as a kick and punt returner.
“He’s taught me a lot,” the Younger Jones said of his dad.
That’s not the only famous relative the younger Jones has. University of Alabama guard Evan Neal and Florida State defensive end Chaz Neal are cousins. Those connections, though, mean little to Jones’ prospects with the Highlanders and that’s how he wants it.
Jones said he likes what he sees from his new teammates.
“The way we’re going now, we should win,” Jones said. “We want to win the state championship.”
A star in the classroom, Jones left middle school with a 4.0 grade point average. He is interested in aerospace.