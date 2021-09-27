HUNTINGTON -- Noah Waynick's athletic talent might be surpassed only by his honesty.
Waynick made a spectacular one-handed catch last week during Huntington High's 30-7 victory at Capital. The Highlander wide receiver/cornerback's play was No. 2 on ESPN SportsCenter's top plays. Waynick, who fell backward and outstretched his right arm to grab the football just before it hit the turf, didn't brag about the reception Instead he explained that it never should have happened.
"It wasn't supposed to be like that," said Waynick, who was double covered. "It was supposed to be a simple over-the-shoulder catch. I ran a bad route. I was surprised I caught it."
The catch was incredible, but that Waynick was the one who made it isn't. A state champion in the 300-meter hurdles, he ran a personal best 39.79. He also plays on Huntington High's Class AAA state semifinalist basketball team. On the football field, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound senior has helped the Highlanders to a 5-0 record and the No. 1 ranking in Class AAA.
Waynick has 15 catches for 407 yards and four touchdowns. He has returned five punts for 52 yards, two kickoffs for 97 yards and one touchdown. On defense, Waynick has intercepted one pass, made 25 tackles, three for losses, and broke up eight passes.
"He makes plays every week in all three phases of the game," said HHS assistant Cody Carter.
A hard-hitting safety, Waynick said he prefers playing wide receiver. He didn't play the position until high school. Before then, he was a quarterback. Waynick said his days under center are over and he's never tempted to offer advice to Huntington High QB Gavin Lochow.
"Oh no," Waynick said. "Gavin's a better quarterback than me. I had the arm strength and the legs, but not the accuracy he has. I'm happy to be here at receiver."
Huntington High coach Billy Seals said he's happy to have Waynick.
"He's a dog," Seals said, complimenting Waynick. "He's one of those kids you know is always going to play lights out."
Waynick performs well in big games. In a 21-17 victory over Cabell Midland on Sept. 10, Waynick caught a short slant and turned it into a 75-yard touchdown, returned a kickoff 70 yards for a score, made a crunching hit to break up a pass late in the game, then ended the Knights' hopes for a comeback with an interception.
Colleges are starting to notice. Fairmont State University offered Waynick a scholarship on Monday.
Waynick said he wants to play college football and maybe run track. He said he plans to major in something in the arts, possibly interior design.
"I like designing things," Waynick said. "The insides of houses and things like that, I like doing that."
Interior design is one of several talents Waynick possesses. When he was younger, he was adept at performing backflips. He said, however, he's never considered backflipping into the end zone.
"Coach Seals wouldn't let me do that," Waynick said with a laugh. "I'd never hear the end of that."