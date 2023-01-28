HUNTINGTON — For the third consecutive game, a slow start for Georgia State was too much to overcome.
That, combined with a lively Marshall bunch carrying some bitterness left over from Thursday’s loss to Louisiana-Monroe, made Saturday’s contest non-competitive.
The Panthers (9-13, 2-8 Sun Belt) faced a 27-point deficit a the end of the first half as Marshall (18-5, 7-3 SBC) was hot from the opening tip, earning a 103-65 victory in front of a sellout crowd of 5,711 at the Cam Henderson Center.
Georgia State took a 5-3 lead in the first two minutes of the contest but then turned the ball over nine times in the next seven minutes as Marshall went on a 24-2 scoring run to take command by the midway point of the first half.
In the past three games, the Panthers have been outscored by a combined 60 points in the first half and have yet to win a game on the road this season, now 0-8.
While the visitors struggled, the home team thrived.
Taevion Kinsey scored 11 points in the first half and dished out eight assists as two other teammates joined him in double-figure scoring: Andrew Taylor with 15 and Obinna Anochili-Killen with 10 points at the break. The offense was fluid (17 assists on 21 field goals), the shots were falling (shot 63.4%) and the defense was active, forcing 13 turnovers to give the team a comfortable cushion.
“Thursday, they knew they had kicked that game,” coach Dan D’Antoni said of the Herd’s loss to the Warhawks.
Andrew Taylor agreed.
“I feel like it was just us focusing on taking care of what we were doing,” Taylor said of the lightning-fast start against the Panthers. “Thursday, we weren’t speeding the other team up as much as we needed to defensively. Tonight, we put our foot on the gas and kept it there.”
Marshall led by 49 points in the second half before taking out all starters with just under six minutes remaining. It was just the second time this season in which the Herd scored at least 100 points, and 103 was the most scored by an Sun Belt team in league play this year.
It was also the largest margin of victory in league play for the 2022-23 season (38), topping Georgia State’s 34-point win over Coastal Carolina two weeks ago.
Behind Taylor’s 20 points, five other Herd players netted at least 10 points. Kinsey turned in an 18-point, 10-assist double-double with five steals and Anochili-Killen matched that scoring output while hitting both 3s he attempted. Micah Handlogten and Kamdyn Curfman each finished with 11 points and Jacob Conner 10 off the bench.
During the halftime breaks, Herd fans in attendance gave a warm welcome to several Herd basketball alumni who made their way back into the building in which they once played college basketball.
“I thought we had a good number, but I want to keep growing it,” D’Antoni said. “It was a good family atmosphere because the fan base appreciates the players and the players appreciate that fan base. It takes both.”
The Thundering Herd now hits the road for a four-game stretch, with upcoming contests at Appalachian State, Louisiana-Lafayette and Coastal Carolina before it wraps up the road swing at Georgia State on Feb. 11. Just two of Marshall’s eight remaining regular season games are at home.
Georgia State returns home to face Georgia Southern, Southern Miss, Old Dominion and Marshall over the next four games.