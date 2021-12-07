HUNTINGTON — Dionna Gray wasn’t the top scorer on Tuesday, but she hit three 3-pointers to kick off the second quarter as her Huntington Highlanders defeated Spring Valley 66-44 at the Wolves’ Den in a high school girls basketball game.
Gray finished with 17 points — one behind the Timberwolves’ Hallie Bailey, who scored 18 — but the Highlanders’ senior shot 4-of-7 behind the arc for the game that helped Huntington (2-0) to the non-conference win.
“I don’t know how many she hit in the second quarter,” Spring Valley coach Bo Miller said. “But it killed us.”
Huntington jumped to a 12-2 lead to start the game to force Miller into a timeout. Gray made only one 2-point field goal by then, while the rest of the Highlanders put distance between themselves and Spring Valley.
HHS finished the game with four players scoring in double figures.
Gray knocked down a three to open the second quarter, then hit another to follow a triple by Bailey to open scoring that period for Spring Valley.
The next two Huntington field goals were 3-pointers by Gray, who helped the Highlanders to a 41-22 lead at halftime.
Huntington head coach Lonnie Lucas said his team’s early pace was how he wanted to see his team play.
“There was a lot of things in there that was weak at times,” Lucas said. “We wanted to get the tempo up as fast as we could.”
Spring Valley (1-1) outscored Huntington in the third quarter, but the Timberwolves never cut the Highlanders’ lead to less than 15 points through the rest of the game.
As Gray’s hot hand cooled off, Imani Hickman scored six of her 12 points in the final period, while also pulling down one of her five rebounds and blocking a shot.
Huntington will be back in action Thursday when the Highlanders host Parkersburg in its first Mountain State Athletic Conference contest of the season.
Spring Valley, meanwhile, will head on the road for a series of tournaments beginning with the Wildcat Classic in Logan, where the Timberwolves will meet Musselman.
Miller’s team will not play another home game until Jan. 11 when it hosts Hurricane.
HUNTINGTON 17 24 8 17 — 66: Gray 5-9 4-7 3-4 17, L. Smith 6-9 4-5 0-0 16, Hickman 5-9 0-2 2-2 12, Jackson 4-6 0-0 2-2 10, Giles 2-4 0-1 0-0 4, Kaufman 1-2 1-1 0-0 3, Turner 0-1 0-1 2-2 2, M. Smith 1-1 0-0 0-0 2, Cristus 0-0 0-0 0-2 0. Totals: 24-41 9-17 9-12 66.
SPRING VALLEY 11 11 12 10 — 44: Bailey 5-8 4-7 4-4 18, Crum 2-8 1-4 6-9 11, Daniels 3-5 0-0 0-2 6, Spry 2-3 1-1 1-1 6, Riggs 1-2 1-2 0-0 3, Parker 0-4 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 13-30 7-16 11-16 44.