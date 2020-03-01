Meet Brad Simpkins, an example of a junior bowler from Huntington who made it to the next level and did well. And he’s 30 years old.
Simpkins, one of four seniors on the Shawnee State University men’s team, wrapped up his career recently in the Mid-South Conference Championships at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green, Ky.
Simpkins placed 10th out of 111 bowlers in singles and he and partner Jordan Hughes 21st in doubles. The Bears went 2-2 in the tournament, beating No. 7 Life and No. 5 Bethel along the way. They gave Pikeville, seeded No. 1 and ranked 10th nationally, a run before losing. Simpkins has a 3.7 GPA and made the All-Academic MSC list. He has a shoe deal with Hollmark Shoes. The school located in Portsmouth, Ohio, has 20 of 24 letterwinners back for next season.
Simpkins once had a 30-on, 30-off job working on river boats. He wanted to get back to school, found out Shawee State’s intentions for bowling and became of the original Bears.
“It’s been cool,” Simpkins said of his collegiate career. “I talk to junior bowlers. I’m interested in helping. An example ... I guess. This was my last year and my goal do the best I can.” Yes Simpkins is a pioneer. He went back Saturday for Senior Night.
In singles at the Mid-South, Simpkins wanted to shoot 200 or better in singles for the five games. He did. He used urethane for the first four and reactive resin for the fifth. He shot 214-205-222-204-201 for 1,046. “At times I didn’t know I was gonna pull it off, but made good ball choices and adjustments,” he wrote on his Facebook post.
A later Facebook post summed his career on an off the lanes well. Remember he commutes from Huntington to Portsmouth. He gave a big shout out to coaches Bryan Sturgell and Jani for starting the program three years ago.
Here a pieces from the post. “Yesterday I bowled my final college competition and was it a blast. From all the friends I have made and in turn family. In three short years I have grown as a person and a bowler. This program is still young and man have we turned heads. To those continuing to compete, I will be there to help and cheer you on forever! I give thanks to my family for allowing me to follow my dream and cheering me on the whole way! Maegan Simpkins I love you and the kids so much! In conclusion, I have been fortunate to achieve all these wonderful awards in my college career and hope to carry this drive into the workforce very soon. I will always be a Bear!”
Simpkins bowls in leagues in Huntington and works at Dixie Lanes in Grayson, Ky. He hopes to try some regional pro events, but first he wants “to get on his feet” in other endeavors.
MORE HISTORY: Jason Belmonte, the two-handed star from Australia, finally won a U.S. Open. The No. 2 seed beat top seed Anthony Simonsen, 226-201, in the title match last Sunday shown live on Fox. He finally got the coveted green jacket to add to his wardrobe. Career win No. 23 and 12th win in majors made him the second player in history to complete the Super Slam, the U.S. Open, USBC Masters, PBA Tournament of Champions, PBA World Championship and PBA Players Championship. Mike Aulby was the first.
Belmonte beat No. 3 Dick Allen, 215-187, in the semifinals. Allen topped Perry Crowell IV in the second match, 205-181. Crowell was the first amateur to make the U.S. Open stepladder since Finland’s Osku Palermaa accomplished the feat in 2004. In the opening match, Crowell beat Chris Via, 241-203.
A week earlier, Bill O’Neill got the first two strikes in the 10th and a 9-count on his final ball to earn a 233-232 win over top seed E.J. Tackett in the finals of the PBA Players Championship at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl. In the semifinals, O’Neill beat Belmonte, 236-185.