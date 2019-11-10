The Huntington contingent heading to the 2020 Tennessee USBC State Championships will compete on either Feb. 15-16 or Feb. 22-23. That's the word from organizer Karen Fischer. In interested let Fischer know within the next two weeks. The $7 Tennessee certifications are due by Nov. 14.
Sites are Smyrna for singles and doubles and Murfreesboro for team event. Fee is $30 per event plus $5 all-events handicap. Full five-person teams would make it easier on Fischer, but if you need a team let her know.
All entry fees due to Fischer by Sunday, Dec. 22. Check her on her Facebook or Huntington USBC sites.
ROUND TWO SENIORS: Doubles in the Huntington USBC Senior Tournament are Thursday at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Action starts at 1 p.m., so be on time. Singles wrap things up the following Thursday at the same time. Team event was held last Thursday. Tell you about winners when the tournament is complete. The tournament is recognized by the Huntington Bowling Association and all-city points will be awarded.
Handicap is 90 percent of 235.
ADKINS ON TOP: Justin Adkins won the Sunday (Nov. 3) Night Sweeper at Towne N Country Lanes in Nitro. He call the pattern used challenging. Cut to make the top 10 was 569. David Farley was top qualier with 654 on games of 197-202-255. Matthew Leadmon placed second with 645. There were 21 bowlers in the event. Adkins had 587 for three games, then won two matches to make it to match play. He ran the four-man ladder to prevail. No sweeper the next two weeks as the Greater Charleston USBC City Tournament is scheduled at Towne N Country. Adkins will return to defend. He drew a card for the next pattern and it is the Route 66, one of Justin's favorites.
BUTTURFF WINS: Jakob Butturff outlasted seven other top money earners from the 2019 Go Bowling! PBA Tour season and defeated E.J. Tackett in the championship match to win the $50,000 winner-take-all prize in the second PBA Clash which aired Sunday on FOX. Despite rolling a gutter ball on his first shot, the left-hander downed Tackett, 258-244. Others in the event were Australian two-hander Jason Belmonte, Sean Rash, Anthony Simonsen, Kris Prather, Bill O’Neill and PBA Hall of Famer Norm Duke, who is 55.
.HALL OF FAME: The United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame will have at least four new members when the 2020 class is inducted April 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. The USBC Hall of Fame Committed recently elected Patrick Healey Jr. in the USBC Outstanding Performance men’s category, Bob Learn Jr. in the Veterans category, and Andrew Cain and Jim Zebehazy in the Meritorious Service category.
Eight bowlers – six men and two women – are on the Superior Performance ballot that will be distributed to a national panel of USBC Hall of Fame members, USBC board members and veteran bowling writers. Selected for the men’s national ballot are Patrick Allen, Bryan Goebel, Wes Malott, Randy Pedersen, Mike Scroggins and Mark Williams. Women are Marianne DiRupo and Tammy Turner. Full details at www.bowl.com.
David Walsh covers bowling for The Herald-Dispatch. He can be reached at bigdogdown@gmail.com.