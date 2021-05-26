PARKERSBURG — The sun shone down brightly, and the weather may have been a bit too hot for the Class AAA Region IV tennis finals at City Park, but it hardly bothered any of the competitors. In fact, not many in attendance paid any attention to the weather.
Everyone intently concentrated instead on the action taking place on all 16 courts — where players and coaches from Cabell Midland, Hurricane, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South and Huntington battled or coached for a precious 20 state tournament spots alongside two regional titles. Competition raged from 9 a.m. in the morning until 1 p.m. in the afternoon as the temperature climbed and more and more celebratory cries filled the air after each match.
When everything was said and done, Huntington’s boys and Cabell Midland’s girls were awarded the team titles, while 12 singles’ players from three different schools and eight doubles’ teams from three schools qualified for a trip to Kanawha City’s Schoenbaum Courts.
Boys
Huntington’s boys tennis team always stays in the mix for regional and state championships. That was no different on Wednesday.
Confidence never being a problem for the Highlanders. After they compiled “as many points as possible to give themselves as much leeway as possible,” head coach TJ Cisco’s group played like a team with its eyes firmly on the prize.
Shots were crisp, concentration reached maximum levels, and the players went all out in pulling away from a game Cabell Midland squad during a tight 16-14 win.
AJ Mercer started the day off on a high note after a bit of a battle with Parkersburg’s Jacob Boone. His point earned from an 8-4 victory pushed the Highlanders ahead of the Knights 13-11.
“What can you say about him? He’s just a tremendous player and works just as hard on his game as anybody I have ever seen,” Cisco said of his top player.
Aiden and Ashton Cottrell helped Cabell erase Mercer’s point in the No. 2 singles and No. 3 singles finals. Ashton’s win especially temporarily dented the Highlanders’ hopes. The two points put brought them to a 13-13 tie.
Yet, the Knights only put one more point on the scoreboard at No. 2 doubles with Cottrell and Jack Erwin’s championship win over Huntington’s Jack O’Roark and Will Touma, 9-8 (4).
Title match victories from O’Roark in No. 3 singles and Mercer/Lovejoy in No. 1 doubles gave the Higlanders enough points for the win.
This victory gave the Highlanders their first regional title since 2017. And Cisco hopes this is a stepping stone into exactly how that season ended for that green and gold team — a state championship.
“GW is tough and you never know what University is going to have. The Northern Panhandle can crank out a few players too. But, if you can survive and advance in Region IV than you are battled tested and you are ready.”
Girls
Cabell Midland head coach Angie Riner insisted she led a very confident team into the regional final. That made things all the sweeter.
Instead of finishing runner-up like one week ago at the Mountain State Athletic Conference tournament, the Knights emerged as regional champions in perhaps the toughest group in the state of West Virginia.
“It is very surreal and it was very nerve-wracking but I knew in the end they would do it; we came in hoping to win and then we did it,” Riner said.
Cabell finished well clear of runner-up Huntington, 15-12. It also qualified all but the No. 3 doubles and No. 3 singles for next week’s state tournament. As a bonus, the Knights scored victories in No. 1 singles, No. 1 doubles and No. 2 doubles.
In the top spot, Hanley Riner battled Hurricane’s Lexi Smolder in what turned into nearly a two-hour match. One week after the two battled through a tiebreaker eventually won by Smolder, Riner achieved the victory in the rematch. But it wasn’t easy, rather anything but a walk in the park.
Already familiar with each other’s abilities, the two traded wins through the first 14 games where they were tied 7-7. Breaking that tie in game 15 was Riner, but she didn’t enjoy the advantage for long. Not about to let her rival get off without playing through another tiebreaker, Smolder captured game No. 16 before the Knight finally prevailed.
Yet, they weren’t finished.
The duo battled again in the No. 1 doubles title match with teammates Kylie Fisher (Cabell Midland) and Katie Limanen (Hurricane) beside them. And in a twist that surprised no one, the match preceded into double digit games. Neither group managed to grab much of an upper advantage, at least not until Riner and Fisher created the winning margin in the final two games, 8-6.
Other local state qualifiers include the entire Huntington group outside of the Highlanders’ No. 3 doubles team.