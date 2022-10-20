Cabell Midland's Olivia Charles (12) works across the field abasing Huntington in the Class AAA Region IV, Section 1 girls soccer championship on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
Huntington's Andrew Brewster (19) works up the pitch against Cabell Midland's Shawn Horgan (9) in the Class AAA Region IV, Section 1 boys soccer championship on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
Cabell Midland's Olivia Charles (12) works across the field abasing Huntington in the Class AAA Region IV, Section 1 girls soccer championship on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
Huntington's Andrew Brewster (19) works up the pitch against Cabell Midland's Shawn Horgan (9) in the Class AAA Region IV, Section 1 boys soccer championship on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
ONA — Huntington junior Sam Miller’s breakaway goal with 52 seconds left to play propelled the Highlanders’ boys soccer team to a 2-1 victory Thursday over Cabell Midland.
With the victory, Huntington (15-4-2) captured the Class AAA Region IV, Section 1 championship hosted by the Knights and advanced to the region championship Tuesday at Hurricane.
Cabell Midland (11-6-2) took the lead just before halftime with a free kick just in front of the penalty box. The score followed a punt by Knights goalkeeper Connor Pritchard that landed just past the midfield line.
The Highlanders had just missed an opportunity to take the lead on a corner kick, but Pritchard made one of his two saves to keep HHS off the scoreboard.
The Knights outshot the Highlanders in the first half 6-4.
Then head coach Thomas Warner’s team took over.
Huntington turned up its intensity and controlled offensive possession for much of the second half. The Highlanders outshot the Knights 10-2 after halftime.
“I feel like for the whole second half we created more chances,” Warner said. “We kept them from doing what they wanted to do, and we started working ourselves into our game.”
Andrew Brewster tied the score on a free kick in front of the Cabell Midland penalty box at 66:31.
Just as the two Cabell County arch-rivals appeared headed to extra time, Miller took a pass inside of the Cabell Midland side of the pitch, drove toward the goal and delivered a 5-yard chip shot into the goal.
Girls sectional
Olivia Charles scored a goal and assisted on another to prevent a Highlanders sweep of the soccer sectional titles and giving Cabell Midland’s girls soccer team a 2-1 victory over Huntington.
Charles’ pass to Ella Rowe in front of the Highlanders’ goal led to a chip shot by Rowe to give the Knights a 1-0 lead at 13:16.
Cabell Midland (11-10-0) held that lead for the rest of the half.
Huntington evened the match with a goal by Tess Weiler that came off a ball that deflected off Knights goalkeeper Maddie Osburn. The ball landed at Weiler’s feet, and she delivered the equalizer at 47:16.
Charles’ unassisted goal at 63:00 put Cabell Midland in the championship game.
HUNTINGTON 0 2 — 2
CABELL MIDLAND 1 0 — 1
C — Warner unassisted, 38:54.
H — Brewster unassisted, 67:31.
H — Miller unassisted, 79:08.
Shots: H 14, C 8. Saves: H 2 (Caprino 2); C 3 (Pritchard 2). Corner kicks: H 3, C 1.
HUNTINGTON 0 1 — 1
CABELL MIDLAND 1 1 — 2
C — Rowe (Charles), 13:16.
H — Weiler unassisted), 47:16.
C — Charles unassisted, 63:00.
Shots: H 10, C 9. Saves: H 2 (Markun 2); CM 3 (Osburn 3). Corner kicks: H 4, C 1.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.