Huntington has been swimming well of late and continued that trend in the preliminary round of the state swim championships on Thursday at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown.
There are no points scored in the preliminary round as the top 12 swimmers from Thursday’s preliminaries compete in Friday’s finals — six in the consolations and six in the finals.
With the top 12 in each race scoring for their respective teams, the Highlander boys will score in 11 spots in either the consolation or finals.
“We swam phenomenal,” Huntington coach Emily Akalski said. “Do I wish some spots were were a little bit higher? Of course. But when your team drops time you can’t be mad. We did have some mess ups then my newer kids stepped up.”
Some of those newer kids are senior and first-year swimmer Alex Treacy and freshman Keon McClure.
Treacy earned a qualifying spot (ninth) in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.52. McClure earned a 12th seed in the 200-yard freestyle (1:59.80) and a 10th seed in the 100-yard freestyle (53.08). Sophomore Luke Adkins earned the seventh seed in the 50-yard freestyle (22.55) and fifth seed in the 100-yard freestyle (50.07).
Huntington’s most consistent swimmer Henry Sheils posted the fastest times in the 200-yard freestyle (1:43.30) and the 100-yard butterfly (50.60).
The Highlanders earned the second-fastest time in the 200-yard medley relay (1:43.17) and the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:24.51). In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the Highlanders were seventh-fastest (1:36.97).
Bridgeport and Parkersburg South had strong days as well. Bridgeport posted the fastest 200-yard medley relay time (1:40.74) and Parkersburg South had the second-fastest time in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:33.95).
Akalski said the Highlanders are in a good position for Friday’s finals.
“All three of our relays made it back, we have seven individual swims,” She said. “We’re still very busy tomorrow.”
On the girls side, recently dominant George Washington ran into some tough competition in Morgantown and Buckhannon-Upshur, which both swam well on Thursday.
“Overall I don’t think we swam as well as we’re capable as a team,” GW coach Lyn Wilcher said. “We just seem to have pretty low energy today for some reason. Morgantown swam very well. We just didn’t keep up with them. We need to regroup, get some rest tonight and go back strong tomorrow.”
Morgantown and Buckhannon-Upshur were strong in the relays. Morgantown earned a top time of 1:49.68 in the 200-yard medley relay and a top time of 3:37.90 in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Buckhannon-Upshur had a top time in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:41.73). GW had the third-fastest time in the 200-yard medley relay (1:52.31), second-fastest time in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:45.38) and second-fastest time in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:45.88).
George Washington junior Madi McGlothen earned top times in the 200-yard individual medley (2:05.57) and in the 500-yard freestyle (4:59.52). In the 500-yard freestyle, she was almost 15 seconds faster than Buckhannon Upshur runner-up Delaney Householder (5:13.34).
“Madi always swims well, she did what we expected,” Wilcher said. “We had a couple of other good swims.”
Ashlee Wilcher earned the third-fastest time in the 50-yard freestyle (24.80) and was second-fastest in the 100-yard freestyle (54.71).
With the top 12 in each race scoring for their respective teams, the Patriot girls will score in 20 spots in either the consolations or finals. The top six swimmers earn more points in what Lyn Wilcher calls the “A final” and the next six point earners are referred to as the “B final.”
“The good thing is, we had a few girls that weren’t happy with their swims but they’re still seeded in the same position they were seeded in going into the prelims,” Wilcher said. “So they still have the opportunity to move up.”