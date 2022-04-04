ONA -- Huntington High School's boys track team ran away from the field with a dominating performance to win the Carlos Akers/Doc Hale Invitational track and field meet Saturday at Cabell Midland High School.
The Highlanders finished with 139.5 points. Winfield was second with 81, followed by Cabell Midland with 58, Ripley and Boyd County each 52, Bridgeport 48.75, Hurricane 30, Fairmont Senior 26, George Washington 18, Spring Valley 17, Riverside 15.75, Woodrow Wilson 14, St. Albans 4 and Ashland 1.75.
Highlanders who won events included Emihr White, the 200-meter dash in 23.13; Noah Waynick, the 110 hurdles in 16.38 and 300 hurdles in 41.93; and Mikey Johnson, the long jump at 21 feet, 2.75 inches. Huntington also won the 4 x 100 relay in 44.82, the 4x200 in 1:38.88, and the 100 shuttle hurdle relay in 1.01.42.
Michael Lunsford of Cabell Midland won the discus with a heave of 138-4. Boyd County's J.B. Terrill won the 400 in 51.66 and the 800 in 1:57.27. Nick Kennedy of Hurricane took the 1,600 in 4:20.91.
Winfield won the girls title with 136 points, well ahead of runner-up Ripley's 82. Huntington was third with 76.5, followed by Woodrow Wilson 48, Hurricane 46.25, Fairmont Senior 37, Boyd County 36.25, Cabell Midland 29, Ashland 27, Bridgeport 15, Spring Valley 11, Teays Valley Christian 6, George Washington 4, Riverside 3, and St. Albans 1.
Winfield won the 4x400 in 4:23.04. The Generals' Emerson Vanscoy won the pole vault, going 10 feet, Allie German the long jump in 16-10.25 and Mallory McGinnis the the discus in 97-07.
Ironton Invitational
IRONTON -- Fairland's girls totaled 120 points to outdistance runner-up Huntington-Ross by 13.5 points to win the Ironton Invitational.
The Dragons' Katie Stitt won the 200 in 28.09 and the 400 in 1:05.84. Fairland's Reese Barnitz won the 800 in 2:47.74 and the 1,600 in 6:15.0. Lexi Steele took the 100 hurdles in 18.10. Fairland won the 4x200 in 1:58.68, The Dragons' B team won the 4x400 in 4:41.37.
Other local winners included Chesapeake's 4x100 relay team in 55.62, the Panthers' Emily Duncan the high jump at 5-2 and Kandace Pauley the pole vault at 8-0. Ironton's Emma Hall won the shot put at 34-5 and the discus at 107-4.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
