Cabell Midland's Dominic Schmidt (13) drives the lane against Huntington defender Jamari Tubbs (12) during a high school boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
ONA — When Cabell Midland raced to a 15-4 lead, it appeared the rout was on, and it was, but not in the Knights’ favor.
Huntington High (11-2), ranked fifth in Class AAAA, stormed back to defeat No. 10 Cabell Midland 71-52 Friday night in boys high school basketball at the Castle.
Gavin Lochow’s 3-pointer with 1:10 left in the second quarter sent the Highlanders into halftime ahead 27-24. Mikey Johnson’s layup at 6:58 of the third period gave Huntington High a 30-28 lead it never relinquished.
“Man, it’s always good to win here,” Lochow said.
Johnson’s layup was part of a 15-1 run that didn’t end until Dominic Schmidt made a free throw after Johnson was called for a technical foul for hanging on the rim. By then, the Highlanders were up 43-30. The Knights (6-5) never pulled closer than 11 the rest of the way.
“I’m very happy with the second half,” Huntington High coach Ty Holmes said. “I thought our guys fought. We played more as a team in the second half than we did in the first. Wayne (Harris) and Jaylen (Motley) did a good job guarding Dom. He didn’t get his usual bulk of shots he usually gets.”
Schmidt, who averages 27 points per game, led Cabell Midland with 19 points on 6-for-17 shooting and seven free throws. Jack Eastone scored 12 points, nine in the first quarter, before the Highlanders clamped down. Aiden Cottrill pulled down 14 rebounds.
Holmes said the goal was to limit Schmidt and make the Knights try to beat the Highlanders with other players.
“We just had to tighten up defensively all the way around,” Holmes said. “The plan was to guard Dom and when he gave it up not to let him get it back. When he did get it, we tried to crowd the lane on him.”
Harris scored 27 points for Huntington High. Johnson scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Lochow chipped in 10 points.
“Avanti (Crawford), Gavin and Mikey rebounded real well,” Holmes said of the trio, who combined for 24 of the Highlanders’ 36 rebounds. “The second half we didn’t give up second-chance points the way we did in the first half.”
Schmidt’s basket moved Cabell Midland within 52-41 with 5:36 remaining, but Huntington High went on a 19-9 run to take its largest lead at 71-50.
The Highlanders made 29 of 57 shots (50.8%) to the Knights’ 18 of 52 (34.6%).
Both teams return to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday — Huntington High at St. Albans, Cabell Midland at Hurricane.
