BECKLEY — Everyone in the stadium knew Huntington’s drive to start the second half was going to be pivotal.
As it turned out, the entire second half was pivotal, heavily in the Highlanders’ favor.
Leading 14-7, Class AAA No. 6 Huntington scored on the second play after halftime and didn’t let up, running away from No. 9 Woodrow Wilson 42-15 Friday at Van Meter Stadium.
Woodrow tried to catch the Highlanders (5-1) off guard with an onside kick but they recovered to set up at their 43-yard line. That’s where the onslaught started, Zah Jackson taking the ball and speeding all the way down to the Flying Eagles’ 8-yard line.
Quarterback Gavin Lochow took it in from there and the Highlanders’ lead grew to 14 in 14 seconds.
Woodrow moved the ball well on its next drive, but Donovan Garrett sacked Jay Jones for a 13-yard loss to end the series at Woodrow’s 35.
Lochow then scored on his second straight carry, keeping to the right side for a 35-yard touchdown and 28-7 Huntington advantage with 6:54 left in the third quarter.
“We went in, and we understood what Woodrow was going to try to do,” Huntington coach Billy Seals said. “They were going to try to play ball control and try to keep our offense off the field. They did a really nice job in the first half limiting our possessions. We didn’t execute. We had a couple of balls we should have caught or they tipped in the air and picked off, we missed one in the end zone that should have been a touchdown. But give (Woodrow coach Street Sarrett) and them some credit, man. They’ve got a good football team and what they do fits their personnel.”
The first half could not have played much closer to the game plan for the Flying Eagles (5-2). They got the ball to start the game and ate up nearly nine minutes of clock. The only passing play on the 14-play drive fell incomplete on fourth down, but the Highlanders were called for roughing the passer to give Woodrow a first down at the Huntington 30.
The drive stalled at the 25 with 3:05 to play, but the Woodrow defense held the Highlanders to zero yards on their first drive to force a punt.
Woodrow took advantage, extending its drive into the second quarter and ending with Jones’ 10-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead at the 9:18 mark.
Huntington then got on track offensively. Jackson lined up wide left but went in motion, took a pitch from Lochow and ran to the right of the field for a 21-yard gain to the 50.
The drive ended on Jackson’s 4-yard touchdown to tie the game, and Huntington claimed the lead for good on Lochow’s 43-yard pass to a wide open Wayne Harris to make it 14-7.
Back-to-back interceptions by Woodrow’s Elijah Waller and Huntington’s Kahlief Tye Jr. ended the first half.
After a well-played first half by Woodrow, which had gotten off to its best six-game start since 2005, the game unraveled with the Highlanders’ fast start to the second.
Jackson finished with nine carries for 122 yards for the Highlanders, which will host Parkersburg next Friday at 7:30 p.m. Lochow ran six times for 69 yards and completed 4 of 9 passes for 65 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Woodrow rushed for a season-low 121 yards, most of that coming in the first half. Matt Moore led the way with 85 yards on 22 carries.
H (5-1) 0 14 21 7 — 42
WW (5-2) 0 7 0 8 — 7
Second quarter
WW: Jay Jones 10 run (Connor Mollohan kick), 9:18.
H: Zah Jackson 4 run (Johnny Aya-Ay kick), 6:43.
H: Wayne Harris 43 pass from Gavin Lochow (Aya-Ay kick), 4:01.
Third quarter
H: Lochow 8 run (Aya-Ay kick), 11:46.
H: Lochow 35 run (Aya-Ay kick), 6:54.
H: Malik McNeely 3 pass from Lochow (Aya-Ay kick), 1:03.
Fourth quarter
H: Jackson 27 run (Aya-Ay kick), 11:43.
WW: Nate Grayton 1 run (Grayton run).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — H: Jackson 9-122, Lochow 6-69, Harris 2-5, Jayvon Goodrich 2-0, Avonte Crawford 1-(-11); WW: Moore 22-85, Tylai Kimble 6-20, Leon Smith 4-6, Darmonté Mitchell 4-5, Grayton 6-4, Mollohan 1-4, Jones 6-(-10).
PASSING — H: Lochow 4-9-1-65; WW: Jones 3-9-1-43.
RECEIVING — H: Harris 2-61, Jamari Tubbs 1-14, McNeely 1-3, Jackson 1-1; WW: Moore 2-28, Elijah Waller 1-15.