BARBOURSVILLE – Two Huntington pitchers combined for a no-hitter on Thursday to lead the Little League 8–10-year-old All-Stars to a 10-0, five-inning victory over Ona-Milton at Barboursville Park in the West Virginia Little League District 1 championship game.
Aiden Broce started the game on the mound for Huntington and pithed 4-2/3 innings while striking out 12 batters to get the win. After Broce walked a batter with two outs in the fifth, he was relieved by Bryce Runyon who recorded the final out of the inning.
The team led 7-0 at that point and in the bottom of the fifth, it scored three runs to get the 10-run mercy-rule victory. The win sent the squad to the state championship for the second straight year after it represented District 1 as runner-up in 2021.
“We knew we had a pretty special group,” head coach Adam Yeager said. “We’ve still got some work to do.”
Yeager’s son, Hudson, drove in the game-winning run with two outs in the bottom of the fifth with a double into right field that scored Bretton Gilliland.
The knock was one of 10 hits Huntington had against Ona-Milton which will face the winner of Barboursville and Hite Saunders on Friday at Ceredo-Kenova Little League for runner-up and take the district’s second spot in the state tournament at Logan.
Huntington scored at least one run in every inning, including the first when Yeager scored on an RBI triple by Christian Johnson for a 1-0 lead.
Johnson along with Gilliland led Huntington with three RBIs apiece. Gilliland finished 2 for 2 at the plate with two doubles while Johnson was 2 for 3 with a double to go along with his three bagger.
Gilliland’s first double came in the bottom of the second with two outs, scoring Kveon Hurley on the play.
Ona-Milton committed three errors in the game including one that followed a single by Micah Nicely in the bottom of the third. Two runs scored on the miscue as part of a three-run inning that made it 5-0.
A triple by Christian Day to lead off the fourth inning led to two more runs after Gilliland followed Day’s triple with a walk.
Following a pop out and a strikeout, Johnson delivered his two-run double for a 7-0 lead.
Nicely singled again to lead off the bottom of the fifth.
Coen White had a one-out single when Gilliland came through with the two-run double that made it 9-0. With Gilliland representing the game-clinching run at second, Yeager hit the double to right that drove in Gilliland and clinched the district title.
The runner-up game at Ceredo-Kenova is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
The state tournament will begin on July 8 in Logan.
OMLL 000 00 – 0 0 3
HLL 113 23 – 10 10 0
WP – Broce. HR – none.