HUNTINGTON — Spring Valley came into Huntington’s Lucas-Archer Gymnasium and took a 65-55 win from the Highlanders in a surprising fashion.
After taking a 16-11 lead into the second quarter the Timberwolves were shutout by Huntington’s defense and trailed at halftime 24-16 while looking completely outplayed.
Then came halftime and the Timberwolves rallied for 49 second-half points to pick up a big win that capped off an eight-game stretch away from the Wolves Den.
“This was a big win for us,” Spring Valley guard Brea Saunders said after her 17 points helped the Timberwolves to the win. “We were tired but we came out, the coaches pushed us and we were ready.”
Spring Valley established momentum early using 8-0 run to make a 6-3 deficit to an 11-6 lead with 1:45 to play in the first quarter. Though Huntington rebounded to tie the game at 11-11, the Timberwolves scored the final five points of the first to hold a 16-11 lead at the end of the period.
Huntington though took control of the game in the second period.
Madison Slash scored 10 of the Highlanders’ 13 points that period while Spring Valley didn’t score at all. Slash dominated the offensive glass in the second getting six of her 10 points that period on put backs.
Huntington held a 24-16 lead at halftime and left Timberwolves head coach Bo Miller trying to figure out how to generate offense.
That offense came from Sydney Meredith and Ella Edwards who powered Spring Valley to a 26-point third quarter and ultimately wore down the Highlanders.
Following a Katie Swann running layup through the paint that gave Huntington a 26-16 lead to open the third period, Meredith answered with a 3-pointer to cut the lead to seven. Edwards scored her first two points of the game followed by another bucket by Meredith and a 3-pointer from Saunders to trim the Huntington lead to 27-26 at 4:45 of the third.
Although Huntington (13-7) rebounded to re-take a five point lead, the Timberwolves refused to give. Spring Valley (11-7) tied the game on another 3-pointer by Meredith, who finished with five threes in the game on her way to a game-high 21 points, and then took the lead on a 3-pointer by Saunders with 1:23 to play in the period.
Swann hit a free-throw to pull Huntington back to 40-40 until Edwards grabbed a rebound and hit a bank shot from the perimeter as time expired in the third and gave the Timberwolves a 42-40 lead.
“They played with more energy than we did,” Swann said. “They shot foul shots better than we did, shot the threes better and got easy layups past our defense.
“They sub a lot more than we do too.”
Edwards finished with a double-double pouring in 14 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
“I knew we were down and we needed to get this win,” said Edwards, a sophomore. “Coach told me that I had to box out and that I had to get all the rebounds.”
All of Edwards’ points came in the second half although her aggressive play under the basket against Huntington’s Ravyn Goodson and Madison Slash caused her to foul out with 46 seconds to play in the contest.
The daughter of the late former Marshall football center, Jeff, Ella Edwards said the win puts Spring Valley in a great position with its next three games at home — against George Washington, Tug Valley and Cabell Midland.
The loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Highlanders who play their regular-season home finale on Monday against Wayne.
“We will rebound,” said Goodson who, like Swann, finished with 15 points to lead the Highlanders. “We had a seven-game winning streak earlier in the year and we bounced back from that. We’ll bounce back for senior night.”
SPRING VALLEY 16 0 26 23 — 65: Christopher 1, Bailey 6, Meredith 21, Edwards 14, Asbury 5, Saunders 17, Riggs 2.
HUNTINGTON 11 13 16 15 — 24: Swann 15, Jackson 4, Turner 6, Slash 14, Goodson 15, Wooding 1.