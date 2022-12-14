PARKERSBURG — Sierra Mason went for a game-high 20 points and Trinity Balog added 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists here Wednesday night for host Parkersburg, but it wasn’t enough as defending Class AAAA state champion Huntington left Memorial Fieldhouse with a 70-56 Mountain State Athletic Conference triumph.
The now 2-2 Highlanders of veteran boss Lonnie Lucas, who welcome in Woodrow Wilson on Saturday afternoon, returned only two starters from a year ago in Amara Jackson and Jada Turner. Jackson tossed in 18 counters and grabbed seven caroms. Although Turner didn’t score, she pulled down 10 boards and had game-highs of eight assists and seven steals.
Amaya Smith’s double-double of 19 points and a game-high 12 rebounds led the way for the Highlanders, who also received 18 points and seven boards from Bentleigh Cristus. Ella Giles chipped in eight markers and Lala Sloan six in the victory.
“I think from what we watched on film we knew that Huntington liked to go inside and wanted to be very physical inside and we really had to match that intensity,” admitted PHS head coach Chris Murray, whose preseason No. 6 squad dropped to 3-2 and returns to action Tuesday at George Washington.
“I don’t think we did a very good job of that, but it’s something we are going to try and get better at. Tonight, we had some kids out with sickness and we had to play through some of that. I think it gives us a good opportunity to watch that film and see where we got to get better.”
The No. 2 Highlanders, who have had some early season issues with finishing at the rim, had no such problems Wednesday as the visitors built a 27-15 lead after one.
Time and again HHS was able to score easy baskets and Lucas’ squad led 31-18 at 6:51 of the second after a Cristus lay-in. However, Mason tallied 10 of her markers in the period and the Big Reds cut it to one with 50.8 ticks left in the half following a Kennedy Porter foul shot. A 3 by Brilynn Florence, who finished with 12 markers on four made triples, with 0.2 left on the clock made it 36-35. She was fouled on the make, but was unable to finish the four-point play to tie the game.
Although a Mason field goal via a Bryce Smith assist tied it at 37 early in the third, Huntington finished the quarter on a 17-2 run to take complete control. PHS missed 10 of 12 shots in the third and went a span of 5:04 without a bucket. The cold stretch finally ended when Audriana Medina found Porter for an inside deuce.
A Kennedy putback and a 3 from Florence closed the deficit to 54-44 just 1:43 into the fourth, but the Highlanders scored 12 straight to go ahead by 22.
Huntington, which lost the turnover battle 20-14, held a dominating 52-25 edge on the glass. That included 20 offensive rebounds. As much as coach Lucas was happy about that, he was just as pleased with not having to pull his hair out for missing easy buckets.
“Turner did a great job on the boards. She’s a tough one,” Lucas said. “It was good. It’s always good to come up here and win. I love playing here. I told the fans, the boys over there, I said ‘boys I love coming up here because you guys just raise all kinds of stuff during the game, but you are not vicious, but they got on us all the time, which is great.
“They are good kids, good fans. It’s a big climb getting the rest of them ready. Smith did a good job being in the right place. I told them if we screw up any more (missing layups) I’ll have to get tweezers to get the rest of them.”
Despite hitting just 1 of 13 from beyond the arc, Huntington shot 48.4% (31 of 64) from the floor. The Big Reds finished 20 of 60 (33.3%) from the field.
“We got to get better at defensive rebounding and transition,” added coach Murray, who got five steals from Smith and four by Mason. “We’re really going to work on those things.
“It’s not the end of the world to lose this game. I think people are going to realize Huntington is a little better than they thought. We just got to keep chopping the wood to get better. That’s the goal.”
HHS 27 9 18 16 — 70
PHS 15 20 4 17 — 56
No. 2 CLASS AAAA HUNTINGTON (2-2)
Amara Jackson 8 2-4 18, Jada Turner 0 0-0 0, Bentleigh Cristus 9 0-2 18, Ella Giles 3 1-2 8, Amaya Smith 9 1-2 19, Lala Sloan 2 2-2 6, Precious De La Rosa 0 1-2 1; TOTALS: 31 7-14 70; 3-point goal: Giles 1
Shooting: H 31-64 (48.4%), P 20-60 (33.3%); 3-pointers: H 1-13, P 8-27; Rebounds: H 52 (Smith 12, Turner 9, Cristus, Jackson 7), P 25 (Balog 7); Assists: H 22 (Turner 8), P 10 (Balog 5); Steals: H 11 (Turner 7), P 15 (Smith 5, Mason 4); Blocks: H 2 (Giles, Smith 1), P 2 (Mason, Florence 1); Turnovers: H 20, P 14
JV score: PHS 44, HHS 29
JV scoring: HHS: Kayla Dingess 6, Alycia Smith 8, Jayda Garrett 2, Sarah Pinson 4, Kayleigh Johnson 1, Lala Sloan 5, Khloe Easter 3; PHS: Ava Delli-Gatti 15, Lakin Barker 2, Kenslee Lemasters 3, Eden DeBord 9, Porter 8, Grace Lively 5, Lilli Martinez 2
Next games: Woodrow Wilson at Hunitngton 2:30 p.m. Saturday; Parkersburg at George Washington 7 p.m. Tuesday.
