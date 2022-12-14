The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PARKERSBURG — Sierra Mason went for a game-high 20 points and Trinity Balog added 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists here Wednesday night for host Parkersburg, but it wasn’t enough as defending Class AAAA state champion Huntington left Memorial Fieldhouse with a 70-56 Mountain State Athletic Conference triumph.

The now 2-2 Highlanders of veteran boss Lonnie Lucas, who welcome in Woodrow Wilson on Saturday afternoon, returned only two starters from a year ago in Amara Jackson and Jada Turner. Jackson tossed in 18 counters and grabbed seven caroms. Although Turner didn’t score, she pulled down 10 boards and had game-highs of eight assists and seven steals.

