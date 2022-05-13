Spring Valley's Kyrell Lewis nipped Huntington's Emirh White 23.53 to 23.54 in the 200 prelims during Friday's Class AAA, Region IV meet at Parkersburg's Stadium Field. White later came back and won the 200 race while also being a part of a pair of sprint relay teams that were victorious as Huntington won the team title with 144 points.
Huntington's Cierra Thacker leaves the field behind in the 200 meters at Stadium Field in Parkersburg on Thursday. Thacker claimed top honors in four events, including the 100, 200, 4x100 and 4x200 as she helped Huntington to another Class AAA, Region IV team title.
PARKERSBURG — Huntington's girls defended their Class AAA, Region IV track title on Thursday while the Highlanders also took top honors on the boys side at Stadium Field in Parkersburg.
Both the boys and the girls put up 144 points to win by at least 40 points over the second-place finishing team.
On the boys side, Huntington's Noah Waynick took titles in the 110 hurdles (15.38 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (40.09) while also taking part in the Highlanders' shuttle team, joining Donovan Garrett, Cam Veazy and Scout Arthur for that win.
Huntington's Emirh White also had a big day, winning the 200 (22.69) while also being on the 4x100 and 4x200 teams that took top honors. Others on both relay teams included Kei-Val Kelly and Johnathan Jackson. Zah Zah Jackson was on the 4x100 team as well while Michael Johnson, who also took top honors in long jump (20-11.75) was on the 4x200 team.
Cabell Midland finished second as a team on the boys side and also had several standout performances.
Tristan Blatt took top honors in the 800 (1:57.04) and the 1,600 (4:23.23) while the 4x800 team of Carsen Blower, Jared Bailey, James Gibson and Cooper Gibson also finished first.
Cabell Midland's Michael Lunsford also finished first in shot put with a throw of 51-10.
Spring Valley's Ty Bartrum won the pole vault (11-0).
In the team scores, Cabell Midland finished second to Huntington while Hurricane was fourth and Spring Valley was fifth.
On the girls side, Huntington's Ciera Thacker was dominant in the regional meet, taking down four titles.
Thacker won the 100 (12.56) and the 200 (26.17) while also being on the 4x100 (50.94) and 4x200 (1:45.35) winning relay teams. Teammates on both relay teams included Aaliyah Sheffield and Siraye Harper. Ikira Watts was also on the 4x100 team while Dionna Gray was on the 4x200 team.
Huntington's Markayla Moore also won the shot put with a throw of 35-5.
Cabell Midland's Ava Workman won the discus with a throw of 103-9.
Hurricane also had a pair of two-event champions in Audrey Hall and Lily Haught. Hall won the 800 (2:24.22) and 1,600 (5:23.4) while Haught took the 100 hurdles (14.84) and 300 hurdles (45.45).
Hurricane's Asha Bora also won the 3,200 (11:43.53). Hall and Bora were also part of Hurricane's champion 4x800 team.
In the team standings, Hurricane finished fourth while Cabell Midland was fifth and Spring Valley was sixth.
Information for this report was contributed by Jay W. Bennett, Parkersburg News and Sentinel.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
