SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Huntington High girls basketball team wasn’t going to be fooled twice.
The Highlanders avenged their only loss of the regular season, defeating Parkersburg 72-46 Saturday evening in the Mountain State Athletic Conference Night of Champions girls championship game at the South Charleston Community Center.
It was the Big Reds’ first loss since Dec. 30.
In three meetings between the teams, the Highlanders (19-1) have won two. The first was a 39-point victory early in the season at home before falling by a single point when they faced the same Big Reds (17-5) on the road. On a neutral floor, Huntington made it look easy.
“They beat us on a lot of 50-50 balls up there, and that, to me, is where you win or lose. And tonight (Imani) Hickman was doing a better job inside and (Jada) Turner was driving to the basket, and they didn’t have anybody that could handle that when they both get going,” Huntington coach Lonnie Lucas said.
Huntington went the first four minutes of the contest without making a field goal and trailed 5-4 before Dionna Gray made back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Highlanders a lead. That sparked something for the defending Class AAAA state champs, who then got into an offensive rhythm and created some space between them and the opponent, leading 19-6 after the opening frame.
Both teams struggled with turnovers in the first half. Huntington and Parkersburg each surrendered possession eight times, but the difference came when the Highlanders capitalized where the Big Reds could not.
“For us, we’re the kind of team that wants to get your misses and get your turnovers, get in transition and push the tempo. I don’t know if we did that today,” Parkersburg head coach Chris Murray said.
The Big Reds had trouble answering the call from Huntington’s Imani Hickman underneath the basket. The senior collected rebounds with ease and created second-chance points to help Huntington build a 20-point advantage before Parkersburg’s Brilynn Florence scored just before the halftime buzzer.
“On putbacks they executed well. I just think they were more physical than us tonight, and I don’t think we were nearly as physical as we needed to be to match them underneath,” Murray said.
At halftime, Huntington’s Gray was recognized as the MSAC Player of the Year and Huntington’s Lucas was named the MSAC Coach of the Year.
The Big Reds cut into the deficit in the third quarter using the long ball. Trinity Balog connected twice from deep and Riley Hilling added another, but after a slight lull in offensive production from Huntington, Jada Turner made a 3 and Hickman started the fourth quarter with a basket-and-1 to push the lead back to 20.
Turner finished with a game-high 22 points. Hickman tallied 17. London Hood led the Big Reds with 11. Balog scored 10. The Highlanders were a perfect 14 of 14 from the free-throw line, while Parkersburg made 8 of 10.
It all added up to Huntington’s second consecutive Mountain State Athletic Conference title, capping off a near-perfect 19-1 regular season before entering sectional play Tuesday.
HHS 19 20 13 20 — 72: Jackson 5, Smith 7, Kaufman 3, Smith 2, Hickman 17, Gray 14, Turner 22, Giles 2
PHS 6 15 14 11 — 46: Miller 3, Balog 10, Roberts 9, Hilling 3, Florence 8, Hood 11, McCale 2