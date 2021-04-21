HUNTINGTON — Huntington High coach Lonnie Lucas has been around long enough to see plenty in his coaching career.
What Lucas saw on Wednesday night is not something he’s seen often, though, as Parkersburg South looked to slow the game’s pace down with stall-ball tactics.
After building an early lead, Lucas watched his team show defensive patience within its zone and not take the bait to create silly mistakes as the disciplined Highlanders earned a 41-12 win in the Class AAAA, Region IV co-final at Lucas-Archer Gymnasium at Huntington High School.
“I told them just to go out there and play because you know they can’t score on you,” Lucas said. “After we got up about 10, we just sat back in a zone and sealed them up that way. You get things like that to try and upset you if you aren’t used to it. I said, ‘Girls, I’ve been through this before. Don’t worry about it. The best team always wins.’”
With the win, Huntington High (13-1) advances to the Class AAAA state tournament next week where they earned the No. 1 seed, setting up a meeting with Martinsburg at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Huntington High is known for its pace, but Lucas was proud of the team’s overall composure on the defensive end throughout the game.
Parkersburg South finished with just four field goals in the contest — the last of which came on a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Gracie Shamblin to get the Patriots out of single-digits.
Lucas said that, no matter how ugly the game was to get there, the end game was to advance and reach the state tournament, which the Highlanders were able to do.
“That’s what we’re playing for and it doesn’t matter what the score is,” Lucas said. “It doesn’t matter if you score 10 points, three points or don’t score at all, as long as you get a win. Heck, today, George Washington made it and they didn’t score a point. Just get there. It’s all that matters.”
Imani Hickman led Huntington with nine points and seven rebounds while LaTahia Jackson added eight points and eight rebounds in the win.
Huntington dominated the glass, owning a 39-16 advantage in rebounding, which further cemented the Patriots’ troubles in the stall-ball effort.
The two teams met on March 29 at Parkersburg South with the Highlanders earning a 67-50 win in which the Patriots were outmatched due to the size and speed of Huntington High’s lineup.
With that prior knowledge, Parkersburg South coach Rick Dobson opted to employ the stall-ball tactics hoping to frustrate Huntington High out of its zone and into a man-to-man defense or into taking chances that led to open looks.
“We’ve never done that before and it’s the first time in my career coaching that I’ve ever tried to do it,” Dobson said. “I just felt like if we could take them out of their game enough and we could score, we could stay close until the fourth quarter.”
The Patriots actually got three open looks in the first quarter, but were unable to finish at the rim, which led to run-outs and an early 12-3 lead for the Highlanders.
Dobson tried to stay with the stall-ball effort until halftime, but his team continued its struggles in hitting shots once available in the slowed pace.
“We shot 17 percent from two, six percent from three and 42 from the foul line,” Dobson said. “You can’t win a ballgame like that. When shots aren’t falling, it just took us clear out of it.”
Parkersburg South’s first field goal did not come until the 1:48 mark of the second quarter as the Patriots trailed 18-5 at the half — a deficit that seemed like 40 points due to the game’s nature.
“I felt like we were (frustrating) them in the beginning, but we couldn’t get shots to fall,” Dobson said. “I think if shots would’ve fallen, we would’ve continued the gameplan.”
In the third quarter, Parkersburg South tried to apply some pressure, but it played into the hands of speedy guards Katie Swann and Dionna Gray, who immediately attacked the rim.
Gray had six of her eight points in the third to distance the contest. Swann finished with seven points as well in the balanced attack for the Highlanders.
Shamblin’s last-second shot tied her for Parkersburg South’s team-lead in points with three, along with Hannah Wingrove.
The Patriots end their season at 9-7 on the year.
PARKERSBURG SOUTH 3 2 2 5 — 12: Wingrove 3, Harner 1, White 2, Bosley 1, Rhodes 2, Shamblin 3
HUNTINGTON 12 6 12 11 — 41: Swann 7, Jackson 8, Hickman 9, Gray 8, Goodson 4, Anderson 1, Turner 3, Sheffield 1