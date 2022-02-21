HUNTINGTON -- Huntington High School's girls are the Class AAAA Associated Press basketball poll state champions.
The Highlanders (19-1) were ranked No. 1 in the preseason and never gave up that spot. The defending state titlist garnered all 10 first-place votes and 100 points in the final poll of this season.
Morgantown (17-3, 89) was second in the final poll of the 2021-2022 season. Wheeling Park (18-4, 79) was third, Cabell Midland (18-4, 71) fourth and Parkersburg (16-2, 60) fifth. Buckhannon-Upshur, Greenbrier East, Capital, Jefferson and Princeton rounded out the top 10. Spring Valley received six points, good for 11th.
Wayne (16-5, 62) finished fifth in Class AAA. Fairmont Senior (20-1, 99) captured nine first-place votes to rank No. 1. North Marion (18-2, 87) finished second. Logan (19-2, 84, one first-place nod) was third and Ripley (17-4, 66) fourth. Nitro, Robert C. Byrd, East Fairmont, Philip Barbour and PikeView made up the rest of the top 10.
Tolsia (14-5, 78) finished third in Class A, behind unanimous No. 1 Gilmer County (17-1, 109) and Cameron (18-4, 89). Calhoun County was fourth, followed by Webster County, Tucker County, Doddridge County, Tug Valley, Clay-Battelle and Pendleton County.
Parkersburg Catholic (12-0, 100) was a consensus No. 1 in Class AA. Wyoming East (12-3, 89) was second, ahead of St. Marys, Petersburg, Frankfort, Summers County, Ritchie County, Mingo Central, Chapmanville and Trinity Christian.
In the penultimate boys poll, Huntington (10-11, nine points) was ninth, ahead of Spring Mills. Cabell Midland received five points to stand 11th.
Jefferson (20-0, 93) received five first-place votes to rank No. 1. Morgantown (15-4, 92) was No. 1 on five ballots, good for second. Parkersburg South was third, followed by George Washington, South Charleston, Capital, University, and Hedgesville.
In Class A, Huntington St. Joe (14-7, 63) climbed one spot to No. 4. James Monroe (19-1, 100) was No. 1 on all 10 ballots. Man (18-2, 89) was second and Cameron (16-4, 66) third. Greater Beckley Christian was fifth, ahead of Tucker County, Webster County, Pendleton County, Tug Valley and Tygarts Valley.
Shady Spring (18-1, 100) parlayed a victory over previously top-ranked Logan into a unanimous No. 1 in Class AA. The Wildcats (17-2, 89) slipped to second, followed by Fairmont Senior, Wheeling Central, Elkins, Grafton, Herbert Hoover, Winfield, Berkeley Springs and Scott. Wayne finished with seven points, good for 12th.
Poca (19-1, 100) was a consensus No. 1 in Class AA. St. Marys (16-3, 85) was second, followed by Bluefield, South Harrison, Ravenswood, Williamstown, Wyoming East, Chapmanville, Charleston Catholic, and Buffalo.