Top-ranked Huntington had no trouble in its girls basketball season opener against Capital on Friday night.
The Highlanders (1-0) jumped out to an 8-0 lead and never looked back as they defeated the homestanding Cougars (0-1) 67-47 to start the season.
“They hit us in the mouth early,” Capital coach Michael Cunningham said. “They jumped out 8-0 and we kinda laid down. We’re better than that. We’ll get better. Give credit to Huntington.”
“We had to straighten out a few things but Capital played us hard and that was good,” Huntington coach Lonnie Lucas said. “We only got to get in one scrimmage and it was worthless. We just needed to see another color uniform.”
Huntington had three players in double figures. Amara Jackson scored a game-high 20 points, Dionna Gray had 16 points and Jada Turner tallied 10.
Jackson’s solid night was bittersweet, according to Lucas.
“[Jackson’s] grandfather passed away and she just came from the funeral,” Lucas said, “I said ‘Do you want to play?’ and she said ‘My grandfather would roll over [if I didn’t].’ She’s a gamer. That’s the first time she’s played a whole ballgame. Last year she was just a freshman.”
Talayah Boxley ledCapital with 16 points and Mya Toombs added 10. Huntington was 11 for 14 from the free-throw line while Capital was 9 for 13.
Huntington outscored Capital 19-7 in the first quarter and 20-17 in the second quarter to take a 39-24 lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, Huntington turned on the afterburners and started shooting, and hitting, 3-pointers. Gray and Kaitlyn Smith combined for four 3-pointers (two each) in the quarter. Smith hit a 3-pointer to give the Highlanders a 55-38 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Huntington went on a 4-0 scoring run to start the fourth quarter and the Highlanders took a 65-40 lead, their largest of the game, after a Gray 3-pointer.
Huntington easily held on from there to take the 67-47 victory.
“They killed us on the boards,” Cunningham said. “I think it [Huntington outrebounded] us 25-9 in the first half. That’s what killed us.”
Though Capital didn’t get the result it wanted, Cunningham said playing a program like Huntington is a good way to start the season from an experience standpoint.
“I just like to wake them up,” Cunningham said. “I don’t like to just walk into it and play teams that you know you may be a little bit better than. Let’s play the top schedule. We’ll get back to work.”
Capital will play its next game Friday at Spring Mills at 5:45 p.m. Huntington will play its next game at Spring Valley on Tuesday.