ASHLAND -- Maddux Schultz, Johnny Aya-ay and Ahjay Neginhal scored as Huntington High (5-6) defeated Ashland 3-1 in boys high school soccer.
Tucker Keener scored for the Tomcats.
BOYD COUNTY 8, WEST CARTER 2: Rylan Keelin scored three goals and assisted on another as the Lions (13-2) beat the Comets (1-8) in Olive Hill, Kentucky. Grant Chaffin, Cole Thompson, Alex Lawson, Aiden McCoy and James Terrill also scored for Boyd County. Thompson had an assist.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 2, EAST CARTER 0: Luke Johnson scored both goals as the Bulldogs (10-2) topped the Raiders (6-6-1) in Grayson, Kentucky. Blake Maynard and Andrew Vinson made assists. Trenton Adkins saved 14 shots.
Girls soccer
RUSSELL 2, FLEMING CVOUNTY 0: The Red Devils defeated the Panthers in a match shortened by officials to 44 minutes. Referees stopped the contest because of unruly behavior in the stands that they deemed created an unsafe environment. Ava Quinn scored in the fourth minute and Eva Blanke in the 20th.
HURRICANE 0, WINFIELD 0: Kaitlyn Stone made six saves for the host Generals and Maddie Willis three for the Redskins.
Volleyball
PORTSMOUTH 3, FAIRLAND 2: Madison Perry totaled 20 kills as the homestanding Trojans rallied past the Dragons 21-25, 25-22, 14-25, 25-18, 15-11. Kennedy Bowling made 15 kills and Olivia Dickerson 14.
ASHLAND 3, EAST CARTER 0: Carleigh Conley issued 23 assists to lead the host VolleyCats (16-7) to a 25-20, 25-16, 25-10 triumph over the Raiders (8-9). Bethany Ledford made 10 kills and 10 digs.
RUSSELL 3, RACELAND 0: Emily Ruggles handed out 20 assists to lead the visiting Red Devils (10-3) by the Rams 25-7, 25-20, 25-15. Sadie Hill had 13 assists and Christin Corey 12 kills.
Golf
CABELL MIDLAND WINS: Cameron Jarvis, Evan Jarvis, Taylor Sargent and Matthew Carney each shot 38 as the Knights beat Hurricane at the Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane, West Virginia.
JEEPS WINS SOC: South Webster won the Southern Ohio Conference boys golf championship Thursday at the Portsmouth Elks Country Club in McDermott, Ohio. The Jeeps shot 374. Ironton St. Joe was second at 407, followed by Lucasville Valley at 419, Eastern-Pike at 420, Western-Pike at 464 and Portsmouth Clay and Green with no team scores.
Freshman Cameron Phillips of Lucasville Valley shot 5-under par, 67, to take medalist honors.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: East Carter's football game at Lawrence County Friday was canceled.
