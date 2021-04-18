ST. ALBANS, W.Va — Ethan Riggs and Mason McGinnis combined for a two-hit shutout as Huntington High (3-1) defeated defending Class AAA state champion St. Albans 6-0 Saturday in high school baseball.
Riggs pitched the first four innings, striking out eight, to earn the win. McGinnis hurled the last three innings and whiffed three to pick up a save.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 11, GREEN 0: Shaden Malone had four runs batted in to pace the Titans (8-3 overall, 5-0 Southern Ohio Conference) by the Bobcats in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
Clay Cottle struck out eight to pick up the win. Gregory Gleason went 2 for 2. Jaden Jessee drove in two runs, as did Evan Balestra.
RUSSELL WINS THREE: The Red Devils went 3-0 in the Frank Bloom Tournament in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Cole Ward went 3 for for and Nathan Conley 2 for 3 in a 10-5 triumph over Johnson Central. C.J Bartram was the winning pitcher.
Softball
IRONTON 4, CABELL MIDLAND 1: Ohio University commit Keegan Moore stymied the Knights in a victory in the Tri-State Showcase in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.
IRONTON 000 130 0 — 4 8 1
CABELL MIDLAND 000 100 0 — 1 5 1
Moore and Brammer; Terry and Pelfrey.
Hitting: Brammer 2-4 2 2B, Moore 3-4 2 RBI, Miller 2-2 2 RBI; (CM) Lucas 2-3 2B, Blanks 2-3 2B.
CABELL MIDLAND 9, RACELAND 6: Olivia Pelfrey went 2 for 3 with three RBI to help the Knights beat the Rams in the Tri-State Showcase in Raceland, Kentucky.
Rielly Lucas was 2 for 2 with a home run and two RBI.
CABELL MIDLAND 201 024 0 — 9 13 2
RACELAND 201 021 0 — 6 12 1
Ballengee and Pelfrey; R. West and S. West.
Hitting: (CM) Meadows 2-5 2B, Lucas 2-2 2B HR 2 RBI, Burko 2-4, Blanks 2-4 2B 2 RBI; (R) Wilson 2-5, Collins 3-4 2B, Smith 2-4 2B, Davidson 3-4.
LEWIS COUNTY (Kentucky) 8, IRONTON 1: Emily Cole pitched a one-hitter to lift the Lions (8-1) over the Tigers. She struck out 14. Kayla Sullivan smashed a three-run homer and went 2 for 4.
SPRING VALLEY 6, EAST CARTER 3: The Timberwolves (3-3) scored four runs in the sixth inning to rally past the Raiders in the Tri-State Showcase in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Brooklyn Osburn struck out nine to earn the win. Madison Pitts struck out the side in the seventh to pick up a save. Audrey Manning homered for East Carter.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 14, GREEN 3: Kat Cochran went 4 for 4 with five RBI to help the Titans clobber the visiting Bobcats.
Megan Bazler was 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBI.
BOYD COUNTY WINS TWO: Jacie Goad drove in the winning run as the Lions beat Corbin 7-6, then homered twice to help Boyd County (8-2) past Mercer County 11-3 in the Tri-State Showcase in Cannonsburg.
GREENUP COUNTY 18, GALLIA ACADEMY 6: Skyler Lawrence hit two home runs and winning pitcher Shae Moore one as the Musketeers (7-1) rolled by the Blue Angels (4-8) in the Tri-State Showcase in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Lawrence finished with four doubles, two homers and seven RBI. Moore had a triple, a homer, three doubles and six RBI.
RUSSELL WINS PAIR: The Red Devils (7-2) defeated Gallia Academy 16-6 and Frederick Douglass 17-6 in the Tri-State Showcase in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
BOYLE COUNTY 1, ASHLAND 0: Kyndal Honaker threw a shutout to lift the Rebels (9-1) over the host Kittens (4-5) in the Tri-State Showcase. Hannah Powell scored on an error for the lone run.
ASHLAND 13, LINCOLN COUNTY (Kentucky) 0: The Kittens scored 10 runs in the fourth inning to blow out the visiting Patriots in the Tri-State Showcase.