Huntington's Zah Jackson (5) rushes up the field as the Highlanders take on Parkersburg South in the Class AAA West Virginia Super Six Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Wheeling Island Stadium.
Huntington’s Gavin Lochow, center, rushes up the field protected by his teammates as the Highlanders take on Parkersburg South in the Class AAA West Virginia Super Six Championship on Saturday at Wheeling Island Stadium.
Huntington’s Markel Jones, right, forces a Parkersburg South fumble in the Class AAA West Virginia Super Six Championship on Saturday at Wheeling Island Stadium.
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
Huntington's Zah Jackson (5) rushes up the field as the Highlanders take on Parkersburg South in the Class AAA West Virginia Super Six Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Wheeling Island Stadium.
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
Huntington’s Gavin Lochow, center, rushes up the field protected by his teammates as the Highlanders take on Parkersburg South in the Class AAA West Virginia Super Six Championship on Saturday at Wheeling Island Stadium.
WHEELING — Six plays into the state championship game, Wayne Harris set the tone.
The Huntington High defensive back intercepted a pass by Parkersburg South quarterback Robert Shockey. A throw that might have gone for big yardage against an inferior opponent wasn’t going to fly against Huntington High.
The Highlanders’ defense held the Patriots 62 points below their playoff average in a 28-3 victory in the Class AAA title game at Wheeling Island Stadium.
Huntington’s speed outclassed a fast South team. The Highlanders expected that.
“I thought we could stop them,” Huntington nose guard Kiyou Jackson said.
Jackson assisted on three tackles, one for a loss, and recovered a fumble. Harris made 10 tackles. Linebacker Cameron Veazy might have played his best game of the season, making seven stops. Donovan Garrett made five tackles and forced a fumble. Brian Jones made only one tackle, but caused a fumble while doing it. Kahlief Tye recovered a fumble. Jordan Price forced a key fumble late.
“I was able to get to the ball and the game was over,” Price said.
Gavin Lochow, the starting quarterback, hadn’t played defense all season, but went in at safety when an injury to Jonathan Jackson forced him into action. Lochow made four tackles.
The Highlanders made a goalline stand in the first quarter, forcing South to kick a 20-yard field goal. The Patriots didn’t score the rest of the way.
“We got big stops on defense and made big plays on offense,” said running back/defensive Zah Jackson, the game’s most valuable player for Huntington High.
The Patriots didn’t help themselves, committing 15 penalties for 135 yards. Many of those errors, though, were forced by jumpy offensive linemen trying to get an edge on fast Highlanders defenders or held when they couldn’t stop the Huntington pass rush.
Huntington High was strong in stringing out South’s wide runs and limiting the deep ball.
“As explosive as South is, they’re really good,” Highlanders coach Billy Seals said. “Our guys felt challenged and I challenged them this week. They really played well. Our secondary has been the strength of our defense all year. You’re not going to throw it around a lot on those guys.”
Shockey completed 14 of 22 passes, but for just 81 yards.
South’s three points were the least in a Class AAA championship game since Martinsburg beat Brooke 30-0 in 2010.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.