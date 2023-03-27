HUNTINGTON — It wasn’t a ground ball through Bill Buckner’s legs for a comeback win, but Huntington High’s baseball’s rally for a 5-3 win over Cabell Midland on Monday was no less dramatic.
A four-run bottom of the sixth helped the Highlanders come back from what had been a 3-0 deficit to get a win over its arch-rival on Cook-Holbrook Field at Huntington High School’s campus.
Knights’ starting pitcher Kenyon Collins even had a perfect game through 4 2/3 innings until the Highlanders’ Jax O’Roark reached on a dropped third strike that bounded away from the Cabell Midland catcher.
After three straight wild pitches from Collins, Huntington ended the shutout bid when O’Roark came home to score.
In the bottom of the sixth with the bases loaded and the deficit cut to 3-2, the left-handed hitting Carson Dunfee pulled a pitch off Knights’ reliever Jack Eastone down the right field line. With the help of a Cabell Midland error on the play, three runs scored putting Huntington in the lead.
On the mound in the seventh, O’Roark allowed one baserunner to reach but put the Knights away for the win.
“The kids are starting to learn how to win,” said Huntington head coach John Dennison said. “We let an 11-10 and a 6-5 ballgame get the best of us. It’s a long season.”
Cabell Midland head coach Tracy Brumfield had similar thoughts about his team with new starters this season in the field and seeing varsity pitching for the first time.
“It was our ballgame to win,” Brumfield said. “We had our chances but only mustered up three runs.”
Cabell Midland (5-3) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second on an RBI single by Jared Nethercutt. A wild pitch then brought Nethercutt home.
Bryce Alfrey’s RBI double in the scored Landon Nida for a 3-0 Knights’ lead.
O’Roark’s run in the bottom of the fifth still left Huntington without a hit until Colson Parker hit a single up the middle with one out in the bottom of the sixth.
Tayveon Wilson’s ground ball to Alfrey at shortstop nearly turned into a double play to seal the win for Cabell Midland, however, Wilson beat the throw from second baseman Hunter McSweeney to first, allowing Jonathan Jackson to score and cut the Midland lead to 3-2.
David Robinson walked to load the bases to bring up Dunfee who produced the game-tying RBI and resulting winning runs coming home on the error.
Although Collins took the loss for Cabell Midland, he pitched 5 2/3 innings while surrendering just two hits and striking out 11 Highlanders.
The Knights will get a chance to rebound from the loss Friday at home against Ripley.
Huntington’s next game will be Tuesday at home against Greenup County. The Highlanders defeated the Musketeers, 18-1, on March 18.
CABELL MIDLAND 020 100 0 — 3 7 1
HUNTINGTON 000 014 x — 5 3 1
Collins, Eastone (6) and Nida; Carter, Hatfield (4), O’Roark (5) and Henson.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.