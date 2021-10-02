HUNTINGTON — Saturday morning, even coaches from other teams were talking about Huntington High’s 9-6 victory over Spring Valley Friday night.
“How’d that game go,” Cabell Midland coach Luke Salmons asked. “That’s sounded like a really good game.”
The defensive battle was indeed entertaining. The Class AAA top-ranked and undefeated Highlanders scored nine points in the fourth quarter to rally from a 6-0 deficit. HHS defensive back Amari Felder intercepted a pass, blocked an extra point and made five tackles. Jah Jah Jackson also picked off a pass, giving Huntington High 11 interceptions in six games. Linebackers Tyrees Smith and David Bradshaw were in double-digits in tackles.
Linebacker Cody Shy made 15 tackles for the No. 8 Timberwolves.
Spring Valley played better than its ranking and Huntington High lived up to its lofty perch.
“We just don’t,” Smith said of how he and his teammates think of being top-ranked. “We can’t get complacent. We don’t even think about it.”
That’s how Huntington High coach Billy Seals like it. He said his team has much work to do heading into Friday’s 7:30 p.m. home game with No. 16 Woodrow Wilson (2-3), which is coming off a 21-14 loss to No. 5 Princeton (5-0).
“We can get a lot better,” Seals said. “We have things to work on.”
Seals has been troubled with the Highlanders not playing a complete 48 minutes. That wasn’t a problem Friday, but finishing was. HHS drove to the Timberwolves 17, 21, 39, 26, 2, 7 and 11 and came away with no points. Two lost fumbles and 10 penalties for 85 yards were culprits in the stalled treks.
“We left a lot of points on the board, especially in the first half,” Seals said. “We were in the red zone three or four times then and didn’t get any points. We should have gotten more points.”
Seals said he’s not worried about his team’s ranking as much as its performance. He said the Highlanders will have to play well against an improved Woodrow Wilson squad.
“I’m concerned with us,” Seals said. “Woodrow is a good team. They had a good win (28-27) over Morgantown. We have a lot of room to improve.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
