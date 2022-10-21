Cabell Midland's Alex Smith (1) rushes up the field on a carry against Huntington's Walter zWilliams (22) during a high school football game on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
Cabell Midland quarterback Ryan Wolfe (8) throws a touchdown pass as the Knights take on Huntington during a high school football game on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
ONA — Huntington High used a bevy of weapons to retain The Shield.
The Highlanders (7-1) scored on six of seven possessions in a 41-21 victory over Cabell Midland (5-3) Friday night at the Castle to keep The Shield trophy. Huntington High players passed The Shield around in the locker room following the game after passing the ball effectively during the contest.
Highlanders quarterback Gavin Lochow completed all seven of his passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns, two to Malik McNeely and one to Zah Jackson.
"We felt like we could score when we got the football," Highlanders coach Billy Seals said. "The big thing was, could we get enough stops on defense. What they do is kind of unique. They play hard and they're good. Our defense just kept making plays."
Neither team punted. Huntington High surrendered the ball once on a fumble and the Knights lost one fumble, were intercepted once and stopped on downs four times.
The teams traded first-possession touchdown drives. Cabell Midland's Curtis Jones capped a nine-play, 64-yard drive with a 20-yard run, followed by Olivia Charles' extra point. Huntington High answered with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Lochow to McNeely and Johnny Aya-Ay's point after kick to finish a three-play, 56-yard trek.
Jackson scored on runs of 15 and 65 yards for a 21-7 lead, but Ryan Wolfe threw a 34-yard TD pass to Alex Smith, who barely touched a toe down in the back of the end zone, with 1.3 seconds left in the first half to make it 21-14.
Lochow, though, hit McNeely on a 66-yard scoring strike on the second play of the third quarter and Huntington High led 28-14.
"I anticipated it and came down with it," McNeely said of the TD catch, which he ran 30 yards to complete after outleaping a defender.
Cabell Midland pulled within 28-21 after Jones' 2-yard run with 19 seconds left in the third quarter. Lochow followed with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jackson to put the game out of reach.
Jones finished with 137 yards on 20 carries. Jackson ran 10 times for 91 yards for the Highlanders. McNeely made two catches for 99 yards.
Huntington High returns to action entertaining St. Albans at 7 p.m. Friday. Cabell Midland is off next week and plays at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at home vs. Riverside.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 7 14 7 13 -- 41
CABELL MIDLAND 7 7 7 0 -- 21
CM -- Jones 20 run (Chalres kick)
HH -- McNeely 30 pass from Lochow (Aya-Ay kick)
HH -- Z. Jackson 15 run (Aya-Ay kick)
HH -- Z. Jackson 65 run (Aya-Ay kick)
CM -- Smith 34 pass from Wolfe (Charles kick)
HH -- McNeely 66 pass from Lochow (Aya-Ay kick)
CM -- Jones 2 run (Charles kick)
HH -- Z. Jackson 18 pass from Lochow (kick failed)
HH -- Lochow 5 run (Aya-Ay kick)
Team statistics
HH CM
First downs 8 18
Rushes-yards 24-187 58-279
Passes 7-7-0 4-5-1
Passing yards 175 71
Total yards 362 350
Fumbles-lost 1-1 3-2
Penalties-yards 3-15 4-45
Punts 0-0 0-0
Individual statistics
Rushing
Huntington High -- Lochow 10-72, Z Jackson 10-91, J. Jackson 2-21, Graves 1-5, Harris 1-(minus-2); Cabell Midland -- Wolfe 19-61, Jones 20-137, Roberts 16-67, K. Grace 2-12, Smith 1-2.
