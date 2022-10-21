The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ONA — Huntington High used a bevy of weapons to retain The Shield.

The Highlanders (7-1) scored on six of seven possessions in a 41-21 victory over Cabell Midland (5-3) Friday night at the Castle to keep The Shield trophy. Huntington High players passed The Shield around in the locker room following the game after passing the ball effectively during the contest.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

