20211006-hds-wvrankings.jpg
Huntington High's Amari Felder catches a pass in front of Spring Valley's Ben Turner (7) during the Highlanders' football game with Spring Valley Friday night at Bob Sang Stadium in Huntington. 

 RYAN FISCHER The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON -- Tyrees Smith gave little more than a cursory glance at the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission high school football ratings.

The Huntington High senior linebacker saw his team at the top, then turned his attention to preparing for Friday's 7:30 p.m. homecoming game with Woodrow Wilson.

"We don't even think about it," Smith said of the No. 1 ranking.

The Highlanders (6-0, 14.83 points) are atop the Class AAA rankings for the fourth consecutive week. Martinsburg (6-0, 14.17) looms at No. 2, followed by Jefferson (6-0, 13.5), University (5-0, 13.2), Princeton (4-0, 12.5) and Bridgeport (5-0, 12.0) in the top six, all undefeated.

The top 16 teams in each classification at the end of the regular season advance to playoffs, with the top eight receiving a home game.

Cabell Midland (5-1, 11.67) takes a No. 7 ranking into its 7:30 p.m. game Friday at No. 27 Capital (1-4, 2.6). South Charleston (4-1, 10.8) rounds out the top eight.

Greenbrier East (4-1, 9.8) is ninth. Spring Valley (4-2, 9.17), open this week, is No. 10. Brooke, George Washington, Parkersburg South, John Marshall, Hurricane and Lincoln County make up the rest of the top 16. The Redskins 3-3, 6.33) visit the Panthers (3-3, 6.17) on Friday in a game with playoff implications.

Lincoln (4-0, 10.75) tops Class AA. Herbert Hoover (6-0, 10.5), which plays at No. 24 Wayne (2-4, 2.5) at 7 p.m. Friday, is second. Poca (4-0, 9.75) is third entering Friday's 7 p.m. game with No. 16 Winfield (3-2, 6.4). Independence (4-0, 9.75) is fourth. Point Pleasant (4-1, 9.2) is No. 5 heading into Friday's 7 p.m. game at No. 6 Keyser (3-1, 8.75). Liberty-Raleigh and Nicholas County complete the top eight.

North Marion, Scott and Frankfort are tied at No. 9, followed in the top 16 by Roane County, Clay County, Oak Glen, East Fairmont and Winfield.

In Class A, East Hardy (5-0, 9.4) is No. 1, followed by Doddridge County, Cameron, Weirton Madonna, Moorefield, Wheeling Central, Williamstown, Ritchie County, Gilmer County, Van, Mount View, Clay-Battelle, Greenbrier West, James Monroe, Trinity Christian and Man.

Buffalo (1-3, 2.5) is 29th, Wahama (2-3, 2.4) 31st and Tolsia (0-4, 0.0) 40th.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

