HUNTINGTON -- For the first time this high school football season, Huntington High is not No. 1 in the Class AAA rankings.
The Highlanders (8-0, 15.13) were supplanted by Martinsburg (8-0, 15.5) at the top of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission rankings Tuesday. Jefferson, Princeton and University are the next three, followed by Cabell Midland (7-1, 12.88) at No. 6. Bridgeport is seventh, with Spring Valley (5-2, 10.14) and defending state champion South Charleston (5-2, 10.14) tied for eighth.
The top 16 teams at the end of the regular season qualify for the postseason, with the top eight earning home games in the first round.
Greenbrier East is 10th, followed by John Marshall and George Washington. Hurricane (4-3, 7.71) is 13th, Brooke 14th, Parkersburg South 15th and Lincoln County (4-4, 6.38) 16th.
Poca (6-0, 11.33) is No. 1 in Class AA, just ahead of Herbert Hoover (7-0, 11.0). Point Pleasant (6-1, 9.86) climbed to third, followed in the top eight by Independence, Nicholas County, Lincoln, Roane County and North Marion. Scott is ninth, ahead of Frankfort, Liberty-Raleigh, Robert C. Byrd, Logan, Grafton, Keyser and Winfield (4-3, 6.29). Wayne (2-6, 2.0) is 28th.
In Class A, Cameron (7-0, 10.0) is No. 1. Doddridge County (5-0, 9.2) is second, followed by East Hardy, Mount View, Moorefield, Williamstown, James Monroe and Ritchie County. Gilmer County is ninth, ahead of Weirton Madonna, Sherman, Trinity Christian, Wheeling Central, Greenbrier West, Clay-Battelle and River View. Buffalo (2-4, 2.83) is 27th. Wahama (3-4, 2.57) is 29th. Tolsia (0-0, 0.0) is tied for 40th.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
