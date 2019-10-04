HUNTINGTON — Huntington High averages 48.7 points per football game and might need to score at least that many Friday when it entertains Parkersburg South, which averages 48.5.
The Highlanders (3-1, sixth in Class AAA playoff ratings) bring a high-powered offense into the 7:30 p.m. game, but so do the Patriots (5-0, third in Class AAA). The winner stands to gain a huge number of points in the playoff standings.
Dual-threat quarterback Brandon Penn, a strong 6-foot, 180-pound senior, leads South and has shown himself to be one of the premier players in the state. Penn has rushed for 759 yards and 10 touchdowns on 64 carries. He has completed 56 of 94 passes for 989 yards and 13 touchdowns, with one interception.
“He’s a fabulous player,” HHS coach Billy Seals said. “He’s athletic and runs well. He throws well. He has capable receivers all over the field.”
Dylan Day, a 6-foot, 160-pound senior, leads the receiving corps with 25 catches for 475 yards and five touchdowns. Jake Hogsett has 13 catches for 217 yards and three TDs.
Running back Devin Gaines has carried 85 times for 575 yards and eight scores. Gaines and his blockers have impressed Seals.
“Their running back is a good player and their guards are big and physical,” Seals said.
Huntington High counters with senior quarterback Tajhan Blackwell, who has completed 19 of 51 passes for 488 yards and six touchdowns, with one interception.
“Tay has been really, really good the last two or three weeks,” Seals said. “Our offense has changed and he’s changed with it. He’s more comfortable and playing really well.”
Noah Waynick, with six catches for 153 yards and one TD is Blackwell’s favorite target, but tight end Eli Archer, a transfer from Chesapeake, has come on of late and made two of his four touchdown receptions last week in a 52-50 victory over South Charleston.
Brocton Blair leads the Highlanders’ ground game with 464 yards and four touchdowns on 59 attempts. Devin Jackson has 303 yards on 32 carries and Diallo Mitchell 223 on 40, giving Huntington High a variety of capable runners.
Seals said he’d just as soon not play another 52-50 game, but will take it as long as his team has the 52.
“Gosh, I hope not,” Seals said. “That about killed me last week. I was glad to win, but being a prideful person it’s tough on me to see us give up 50. We just don’t operate that way.”
Seals said HHS needs to limit mistakes, especially on special teams, where it gave up 21 points last week.
“Our young guys are improving and our veterans are steady,” Seals said. “We need to eliminate mental mistakes. As far as catching, running, tackling and making plays, we’re OK, but mentally we need to get better.”