PARKERSBURG — No. 10 Huntington High (5-4) moved closer to clinching a Class AAA playoff berth Friday with a victory over No. 8 Parkersburg (5-4) at Stadium Field.
Brocton Blair and Ta Blackwell led an offensive attack that finished with 342 yards. The Highlanders’ defense intercepted four passes.
“I thought we controlled the line of scrimmage,” HHS coach Billy Seals said. “I thought our running backs ran hard. We got the ball in space a bit and made some things happen in the passing game. This game and Capital were probably our two most complete games we’ve played. It was a good win for us against a very storied program.”
Huntington High returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home vs. Spring Valley.