HUNTINGTON -- Huntington High coach Billy Seals has been proud of his team's effort through two games.
Now, Seals wants that effort to translate to a victory.
After tough losses in their first two games, Seals and the Highlanders look for their first win on Friday night when they host Wheeling Park at 7:30 p.m. at Bob Sang Stadium.
"I'm proud of our kids," Seals said. "We haven't executed really well yet, but they are fighters. We hope to correct some mistakes and keep getting better."
With a young team, Seals knows that mistakes are going to happen, and they have in bunches in the first two games. In the first week, little mistakes down the stretch cost the team a chance at a win over Hurricane. The following week, they ran into a veteran-laden Cabell Midland team and were out-matched early in a big loss.
Seals said that while the execution from the physical side hasn't shown itself at times, he is proud of the team's mental approach, which he can build on.
That was especially evident to Seals in the second half of a rivalry game against the Knights in which the Highlanders were down big at halftime, but kept battling.
"I told them at halftime, I'm looking for guys that are fighters," Seals said. "I'm not looking for quitters. I'm looking for guys that's got a backbone, not a wishbone. I think our guys came out and played really hard in the second half."
Offensively, one key aspect for the Highlanders to get going is the need for a rushing attack to present itself. In the two losses, the Highlanders haven't established anything in the rushing attack, which is dependent on the offensive front getting going. Huntington High (0-2) has 137 rushing yards through two games -- 106 of which have come from the legs of quarterback Gavin Lochow.
The inability of the Highlanders to establish the run has made life tougher for Lochow in the passing attack and the one-dimensional nature has led to several three-and-outs.
That lack of ability to sustain drives has left the defense on the field for long intervals of time. Last week against Cabell Midland, the Knights had the ball for more than 20 of the 24 first-half minutes and Huntington High ran just nine offensive plays in the first half as the Knights jumped to a 35-7 lead.
"You aren't going to beat anybody doing that," Seals said.
The defensive side hasn't exactly helped itself out at key times, either.
Key down situations, such as third and fourth down, haven't gone the Highlanders' way with both Hurricane and Cabell Midland converting opportunities that have lengthened drives and put further strain on the defense.
Seals said part of his team's growth is going to be executing in those situations.
"We've got to find ways to get off the field," Seals said. "You can't give teams extra plays like that."
This week, they welcome a Wheeling Park team who picked up its first win last weekend.
After a close loss to St. Clairsville in the opening week, the Patriots racked up 49 points in a shutout of Hedgesville on the road.
Quarterback Beau Heller led the Patriots' offense two a 28-point first quarter with one rushing touchdown and two passing scores en route to the win.
Friday's game was in doubt as late as Thursday afternoon as Cabell County Schools officials conducted contact tracing with Huntington High's football team after a football player at Cabell Midland - whom Huntington High played last week - was diagnosed with COVID-19.
A Huntington High junior varsity game for Thursday was rescheduled, but district health officials approved Huntington High's students who were held out due to precaution to return and for Friday's game to go on as scheduled.
"The people at the Board of Education went out to Cabell Midland and talked to them to discuss the situation, then they came back and watched game film with us," Huntington High athletic director Bruce Senior said. "We watched the plays in which the young man was a part of and determined whether or not our kids came into contact. We just wanted to make sure that none of our kids came in contact with him.
"The process was straight-forward and open and very efficient. I'm glad it was handled the way it was. Overall, it worked out."