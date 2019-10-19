HUNTINGTON — The annual “Battle for the Bell” lived up to its moniker with Huntington and Capital grinding out a 24-12 win for HHS Friday at the Highlanders’ Bob Sang Field.
Huntington players seized the bell after taking a knee in victory formation to run the clock out on the Cougars in a battle of two teams ranked No. 9 in the WVSSAC playoff ratings and tied for fourth place in the Mountain State Athletic Conference coming in.
Brocton Blair carried the ball 21 times for 123 yards and a touchdown that came during the second quarter that gave Huntington (4-3, 4-2 MSAC) its first lead of the game and the Highlanders never looked back.
“What a heck of a win,” Huntington head coach Billy Seals said. “Our kids played really, really well tonight. Probably for the first time all year we looked like Huntington High.”
Seals cited the disappointing 24-7 loss to Hurricane Oct. 11 as motivation to challenge his team on Monday. He liked the result as his offense produced 322 net yards to get the win.
The visiting Cougars marched their opening drive 81 yards and ate up more than nine minutes of game clock to take a 6-0 lead. After that, Capital struggled to protect quarterback Evan Landers, who was sacked six times.
Landers still challenged the Highlanders defense with 99 yards passing and found Kerion Martin in the fourth quarter on a 15-yard pass that cut a 14-6 Huntington lead to two. Capital head coach Jon Carpenter went for a two-point conversion to tie the game but the runner was stopped shy of the end zone.
Huntington added a 23-yard field goal by Nathan Young on its next series to stretch the lead to 17-12 and then sealed the game on a 30-yard pass to wide-open tight end Eli Archer for the final score.
Landers was sacked for the final time on Capital’s last possession facing a fourth and 12 that turned the ball over to Huntington on downs.
Capital (3-4, 3-3) lost its third straight game but this time had Tay Calloway return from injury. He finished with 14 carries for 94 yards and the game’s first touchdown.
Carpenter had a bye week following its 41-0 loss to Spring Valley on Oct. 4 and thought his team benefited from the well-timed week off.
“We got a good chance to get a little bit better,” Carpenter said.
Capital benefited from recovering a Huntington fumble in its end zone trailing 14-6 but couldn’t mount the drive that would swing the momentum.
The two teams have now split the last four games in the series with Capital still leading all time 16-7 since 1996.
The Cougars will return home Friday to host Woodrow Wilson (1-6). After capturing the C&O Bell, once exchanged between Huntington High’s Pony Express and Charleston High, the Highlanders will try to defeat top-rated Cabell Midland (8-0) for the Shield at Bob Sang Field at 7 p.m. Friday.
CAPITAL 6 0 0 6—12
HUNTINGTON 0 14 0 0—0
C — Calloway 3 run (kick blocked).
H — Blair 24 run (Young kick).
H — Blackwell 2 run (Young kick).
C — Martin 15 pass from Landers (run failed).
H — Young 23-yard FG.
H — Archer 30 pass from Blackwell (Young kick).
C H
First downs 11 19
Rushes-yards 25-49 34-200
Passes 10-19-1 8-14-0
Passing yards 99 167
Total yards 148 367
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-yards 6-70 6-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: (C) Calloway 14-94, Knox 2-7, 2-(-3), Landers 7-(-49); (H) D. Jackson 2-20, Blair 21-123, Felder 1-3, Blackwell 5-27, G. Mitchell 2-3, C. Jackson 1-1.
PASSING: (C) Landers 10-19-1 99 yards; (H) Blackwell 8-14-0 167 yards
RECEIVING: (C) Martin 2-26, K. Taylor 3-29, Knox 4-43, Calloway 1-(-2), C. Taylor 1-12. (H) Archer 1-30, Mitchell 1-9, Waynick 1-29, D. Jackson 1-13, Brown 1-15, Felder 3-71.