BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Hayden Mattison went 3 for 3 with two runs batted in as Huntington High defeated defending state champion Bridgeport 8-4 Saturday.
Lucas Hall was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Braden Shepherd went 2 for 4 and drove in one. Lukas Conn and Jackson O’Roark each were 2 for 4.
Carson Carter struck out six and allowed five hits in seven innings of relief.
CABELL MIDLAND 14, RIPLEY 8: Noah Jordan singled in the winning run in the top of the sixth inning as the Knights beat the Vikings. Hunter McSweeney went 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs. Aden McCormill earned the win. Ray Ray Williams, Kenyon Collins and Jordan each smacked two hits.
ROCK HILL 3, IRONTON 0: Trenton Williams hurled a five-hit shutout as the Redmen beat the Fighting Tigers in Pedro, Ohio. Dylan Griffith scored on an error and Dawson Lewis on a wild pitch in the first inning. Griffith scored again on the fifth on a single by Tyler Brammer.
WHEELERSBURG 15, MINFORD 7: The Pirates scored 10 runs in the sixth inning to top the visiting Falcons. Cole Estep was 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Creed Warren went 2 for 4 and knocked in three. Cooper McKenzie was 2 for 4 and drove in two. Hunter Thomas went 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Jake Darling was the winning pitcher.
FAIRVIEW 3, MORGAN COUNTY 0: Jaxon Manning threw a two-hit shutout as the Eagles defeated the Cougars.
Softball
FAIRLAND SPLITS: The Dragons beat Hilliard Davidson 9-4 and lost to Hilliard Bradley 6-4 in the Thunder in the Valley showcase in Aid, Ohio. Ally Shepherd struck out eight in Fairland’s win. Katie Pruitt went 4 for 4 with three RBIs. McKenna Black and Ciara Lyon each knocked in two runs. In the loss to Bradley, Jillian Meszaros and Chloe Sayre homered for the Jaguars. Pruitt was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Kaylee Salyer drove in two for Fairland.
COAL GROVE DROPS TWO: South Webster swept the Hornets 12-0 and 5-0. Winning pitcher Skylar Zimmerman homered and Bri Claxon drove in three in the first game. Rylee McGraw earned the win in the nightcap as Ashlee Spence drove in five.
SYMMES VALLEY SPLITS: Vikings coach Odie Estep won the 500th game of his 33-year career as the Vikings beat Hilliard Davidson 9-8 in the Valley of Thunder showcase in Aid, Ohio. Desiree Simpson went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Jocelyn Carpenter went 3 for 4. Winning pitcher Lauren Wells went 2 for 4. Symmes Valley also lost to Hilliard Bradley 5-2.
EASTERN-MEIGS 7, MEIGS 6: Sydney Reynolds doubled home two runners with one out on the bottom of the seventh to rally the Eagles past the Marauders in Reedsville, Ohio.