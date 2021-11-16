HUNTINGTON — The first time Lonnie Lucas saw Dionna Gray, he knew she was special.
“She was in eighth grade and I thought, ‘oh my goodness, what a player,’ “ said Lucas, Huntington High’s girls basketball coach.
Gray played at Barboursville Middle School, then. Now, she’s a senior with the state champion Highlanders. Next season, she’ll play at Kent State University, with which she signed on Tuesday.
Gray selected the Golden Flashes after narrowing more than one dozen offers to Kent State, East Tennessee State and Marshall.
“When I went there, they made me feel really comfortable,” Gray said of Kent State. “I like their style of play I like their style of coaching. It felt like the perfect for for me.”
Gray said turning down Marshall was difficult. She said she likes the Thundering Herd, for which her dad, Chris Gray, played from 1994 through 1998.
“It was hard, but I felt like if it was the right place for me it would come to me,” Gray said of spurning Marshall. “I took my time with my decision and one day it just hit me that it was good for me.”
Gray’s dad said he would have loved to see Dionna in Kelly green and white, but is just as happy to watch her sports the Navy blue and gold of the Golden Flashes.
“I would have loved for her to go to Marshall,” Gray said. “It’s myy alma mater and the community we live in, but she has to do what’s best for her. It was purely her decision. She went with her gut and we supported her. I love Marshall. Marshall has been good to me and the community has been good to me. I want her to experience that and she will, just at Kent State.”
The speedy 5-foot-3 point guard averaged 17.2 points, 6.2 assists and 5.3 steals to earn first-team all-state honors and the Gatorade player of the year award as a junior. Her goal this season?
“Win another state championship,” she said.
Lucas said he’s not surprised that Gray puts team goals ahead of her own. He said Kent State is getting a tremendous player. Lucas mentioned Gray in the same breath as former standouts he coached such as Talisha Hargis and Alisha Hill, Laura Meadows, Erin Bailes, Whitney Bays and Jordyn Dawson, all of whom were college stars.
“She’s a game changer,” Lucas said. “You automatically picked up more speed, more outside shooting, more ballhandling, more everything. She’s the Energizer Bunny. She stays energized all the time. She’s a great individual, great kid, great leader. If you don’t want to play hard, don’t go out there. The game is her speed when she’s out there. The only time you have to take her out is if she has more fouls than you’d want. Stamina never is a problem.”
Gray helped Huntington St. Joe to a Class A state title as a freshman, lost the chance for another crown because of COVID-19 cancelations as a sophomore, then transferred to Huntington High and scored 13 points in a Class AAAA state championship game-victory over Cabell Midland.
Gray said she’s undecided on a major, but leans toward dentistry. As for playing time as a freshman, she said she’ll do her best to make it difficult for coaches to keep her off the floor.
“I’m excited to be there and I’ll put in the work,” Gray sad. “I’ll work for my time.”