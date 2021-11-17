Huntington High's Imaani Hickman (11) drives to the basket past Morgantown's Kaitlyn Ammons (25) as teammate Ravyn Goodson (23) looks on during the Class AAA state tournament semifinals April 30 in Charleston.
HUNTINGTON -- "Imani" means "God is with us" in Hebrew and "faith" in Arabic.
Imani Hickman said she trusts God is putting her where she's supposed to be at Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi, West Virginia. Hickman, a 5-foot-11 senior forward from Huntington High School, signed with the Battlers Wednesday afternoon in HHS' Lucas-Archer Gym.
"It has a very family atmosphere," Hickman said of Alderson Broaddus. "I know it's kind of out in the middle of nowhere, but I like it. It's peaceful."
Hickman, a second-team all-state selection, said she was impressed with Battlers head coach Summer Quesenberry, who no doubt was enamored with Hickman. A force inside, Hickman scored nine points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Class AAAA state championship game, a 58-49 HHS victory over Cabell Midland. In the tournament opener, Hickman scored 12 points and snagged 21 rebounds against Martinsburg.
Highlanders coach Lonnie Lucas said Hickman, who helped Huntington St. Joe to a Class A state title as a freshman, has grown tremendously as a player.
"When she started out with us, she was afraid of making mistakes," Lucas said.
That no longer is the case. In a 55-40 state tournament triumph over Morgantown, Lucas assigned Hickman to guard Mohigans' star Kaitlyn Ammons, a 6-2 senior now at DePaul University. Hickman held Ammons to six points, 16 below her average.
"I told Imani we couldn't give her any help on (Ammons)," Lucas said. "She said it was all right. That the girl was afraid of her. She was right and we won the game."
Hickman said she plans to major in psychology with an eye toward social work.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.