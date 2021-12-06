Billy Seals deserves the West Virginia high school football coach of the year award, but the humble Huntington High leader gives credit for the Highlanders' magnificent turnaround to his players and assistants.
HHS went an uncharacteristic 3-6 in 2020, but bounced back to finish 13-1 and state runner-up in Class AAA this season. The transformation playing a rugged schedule included two victories over powerful Cabell Midland, one over star-studded Spring Valley, one over defending state champion South Charleston and triumphs over playoff teams Hurricane, George Washington, Wheeling Park, Woodrow Wilson.
"We have a great staff," Seals said. "When coach (Brandon) Cassell decided to retire, there was no doubt we were going to move C.J. Crawford to offensive coordinator. He's done a terrific job."
Seals also lauded the addition of Cody Carter as strength and conditioning and special teams coach, crediting him for the development of such kicking game stars as kicker Jonathan Aya-Ay, punter/holder Scout Arthur, kick and punt returner Noah Waynick and long snapper Maxwell Wentz.
Carter and defensive backs coach Michael "Kool-Aid" Owens brought their experience as former Marshall University players to improve the Highlanders. Owens oversaw a secondary that intercepted 22 passes. Another former Thundering Herd player, veteran coach Willie Wilson, helped junior Gavin Lochow develop into perhaps the premier quarterback in the state.
Seals also mentioned Ray Brooks, Zach Freeman, Ronnie Smith and volunteer assistant Billy Ross as key individuals in the drive to a Mountain State Athletic Conference title and state championship game appearance.
"They've all been a great fit," Seals said.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Huntington High's Elli Barry signed to play volleyball at Marshall University. Fairmont State offered a football scholarship to the Highlanders' Noah Waynick. Bluefield State offered HHS linebacker Tyrees Smith, Ashland offensive lineman J.J. Jones and Cabell Midland defensive back Chandler Schmidt.
Rock Hill's Abby Morrison signed to play softball at Hocking College. Boyd County basketball star Audrey Biggs visited the University of Kentucky. Glenville State and Bluefield State offered Hurricane linebacker Brogan Brown. Ashland pitcher Ryan Atkins committed to play baseball at Morehead State.
Findlay offered Cabell Midland offensive lineman Justice Hutchison. Eastern Kentucky offered South Charleston linebacker Mondrell Dean. St. Albans basketball guard Ethan Clay committed to Rio Grande. Iowa Wesleyan and Morehead State offered former South Point offensive lineman Brodie Thompson of Hocking College.
Fairland pitcher Tyler Sammons visited West Virginia State. Ironton infielder Nate Bias committed to the University of Rio Grande. Boyd County track and cross country star Sophia Newsome and Hurricane running standout Asha Bora signed with Marshall. Johnson Central wrestler Reece Goss signed with Kent State.
Portsmouth softball star Maddie Perry signed with Rio Grande. Navy offered Wheeling Central defensive lineman Ayden Baker.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Cabell Midland girls soccer coach Andy Wilson recorded his 200th victory this season. He is 208-64-18 overall. Knights girls basketball coach Matt Adkins won his 200th game. Rock Hill beat Ironton in girls basketball for the first time in 20 years.
Wheelersburg has won 46 consecutive Southern Ohio Conference girls basketball games. West Carter's Allie Stone became the Comets' all-time leading scorer in girls basketball, with 2,712 points. Meigs' basketball player Coulter Cleland scored his 1,000th career point.
Belfry began the football season 0-5, but finished 9-6 and won its eighth Kentucky Class AAA state title. Fairmont Senior became the second No. 16 seed in West Virginia high school football history to win a state championship, joining the 1995 Musselman squad.
RESIGNATIONS: The following coaches resigned or retired in the last week: Lewis County (Kentucky) football coach Bryan Hoover, Magnolia baseball coach Dave Cisar and Charleston Catholic baseball coach Bill Mehle.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Basketball standout Morgan Lyons transferred from Symmes Valley to South Gallia. Former Huntington High basketball all-stater Tavian Dunn-Martin of Florida Gulf Coast University scored his 1,000th career point.
Former Russell and Marshall offensive lineman Nate McPeek of Lexington Frederick Douglass was added to the coaching staff of the All-American Bowl. Ironton is seeking teams for its Gridiron Classic Sept. 10-11, 2022.
Lincoln County native Alan Settle has been selected the 2021 West Virginia high school football official of the year by the National Federation of High School Sports Officials Association. Former Huntington St. Joe all-stater Paige Shy has made a 3-point shot in all seven of Youngstown State's basketball games this season.