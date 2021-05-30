HUNTINGTON — Huntington High boys basketball star Amare Smith will lead the South in the West Virginia North-South All-Star Classic.
The game, conducted by the West Virginia Athletic Directors Association, is scheduled for June 18 at the South Charleston Community Center. Skills competitions (free throw shooting, 3-point and dunk contests) will start at 6 p.m., followed by the game tips at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $5 each.
“I just feel blessed to be able to play in it and represent Huntington High,” Smith said. “I appreciate the opportunity.”
Smith averaged 14.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game last season to lead the Highlanders to a 12-4 record and the Class AAAA semifinals of the state tournament.
Joining Smith on the South squad is John Blankenship of Lincoln County, Brent Kincaid of Winfield, Caleb May of Tug Valley, Jaimelle Claytor of St. Albans, Braden Howell of Liberty-Raleigh, Aiden Satterfield and Zion Sudeth of Charleston Catholic, Kaiden Patrick of Greenbrier West, William Gabbert of Greenbrier East, Mason Pinkett and Alex Yoakum of George Washington and Ben Gillam of Beckley.
Bryan England of St. Albans and Jared Robertson of Greenbrier West are the South coaches.
Scott Surro of Williamstown and Ryan Lambert ort Pendleton County will coach the North, which features Jaelin Johnson of Fairmont Senior. Bryson Lucus and Gavin Kennedy of Robert C. Byrd, Ryan Niceler of University, Jeff Bifano of Bridgeport, Sam Cremeans of Williamstown, Brayden Miller of Roane County, Josh Alt of Pendleton County, Mojo Chisler of Clay-Battelle, Bailey Thompson of Pendleton County and Graden McKinney of Ritchie County.
Game director Bill Gillispie said he is pleased with the level of talent for the game.
“Some guys were invited, but could not play due to beach trips, spring sports and others,” Gillispie said.