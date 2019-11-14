HUNTINGTON — Owen Stoll, Foster Jones and Salvadore Saulle helped lead the Huntington boys soccer team to a Class AAA Region IV, Section 2 finals appearance this season and were rewarded by being named to the West Virginia High School Soccer Coaches Association All-State team.
Stoll, son of Huntington head coach Blaine Stoll, was named as a first team forward; Jones a first team midfielder, and Saulle a first team defender. All three are seniors. Class AAA state runner-up Cabell Midland landed junior defender Garrett Shields on the first team while Hurricane’s Nick Eskins at goalkeeper rounded out the first team.
The Knights’ forward Omar Baryun, and midfielders Simon Anton and Ryan Holmes made led Region IV, Section 2’s second team. Hurricane placed forward, Drake Lester, and defender Huston Peyton on the list.
Additionally, the Redskins’ Jake Bock made honorable mention as did Cabell Midland goalkeeper Cameron Grobe.
On the Class AAA girls’ side, Cabell Midland senior forward Emilie Charles and senior defender was named to the first team while Hurricane placed sophomore forward Bailey Fisher, senior midfielder Danielle Ray, and junior defender Abby Fowler on the first team.
On the second team, the Redskins placed freshman midfielder Maggie Oduor while Spring Valley had senior defender Felicity Kelley and senior goalkeeper Zoe Runyon earn spots on the list.
Among the Region IV, Section 2 schools of Cabell Midland, Huntington, Hurricane and Spring Valley, the Knights placed senior forward Elizabeth Dick and freshman midfielder Olivia Charles on Class AAA honorable mention.
Huntington St. Joe had senior goalkeeper Deuce Vance make first team in Class AA-A and senior defender Austin Wiles on the second team. The Fighting Irish had seniors Abi Hugh and Abby Lee earn spots as Class AA-A girls first team forward positions while senior midfielder Mina Smith made second team.
Coaches nominate their players once they’ve paid dues to the association and voting is then conducted by the member coaches.