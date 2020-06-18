HUNTINGTON — A player in Huntington Little League’s Major Division has tested positive for COVID-19.
League president David Amsbary conformed in a memo to league parents that the parents of the unidentified player contacted league officials with news of the positive test.
“Our policy concerning players that test positive for COVID-19 or are exposed to COVID-19 is to remove the player from all activities immediately until medical professionals tell us, in conformity with CDC guideline, that it is safe for that player and family members to return,” Amsbary wrote. “This also applies to the family members of the player that tests positive. It also is our policy to idle any other players that may have (been) exposed until we are confident that all players are able to safely return per CDC guideline and medical recommendations.”
Amsbary wrote that medical professionals who have reviewed the situation said the risk of exposure to other players on that youngster’s team during practice was very low to none at all.
Amsbary commended the parents of the infected player.
“Because the parents of this child did exactly what we ask all parents to do, by letting us know promptly of the positive exposure and test result, we were able to act very quickly and identify every individual that could possibly have been in contact with that player at our facilities,” Amsbary wrote, adding that each family was notified within hours of the report.