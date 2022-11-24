Huntington’s Nakyin Harrell (16) catches a touchdown pass against Martinsburg defender Roman Pierson (11) in the West Virginia Class AAA State Championship on Dec. 4, 2021, at Wheeling Island Stadium in Wheeling, W.Va.
Martinsburg's Hudson Clement (3) makes a one-handed catch against a Huntington defender in the West Virginia Class AAA State Championship on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Wheeling Island Stadium in Wheeling, W.Va.
Huntington’s Zah Zah Jackson (8) looks in a catch as the Highlanders take on Martinsburg in the West Virginia Class AAA State Championship on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Wheeling Island Stadium in Wheeling, W.Va.
Huntington’s Noah Waynick (13) attempts to break past a Martinsburg defender after a catch in the West Virginia Class AAA State Championship on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Wheeling Island Stadium in Wheeling, W.Va.
Huntington quarterback Gavin Lochow (3) looks to make a throw as the Highlanders take on Martinsburg in the West Virginia Class AAA State Championship on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Wheeling Island Stadium in Wheeling, W.Va.
Martinsburg quarterback Ezra Bagent makes a throw as the Bulldogs take on Huntington in the West Virginia Class AAA State Championship on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Wheeling Island Stadium in Wheeling, W.Va.
Huntington quarterback Gavin Lochow is tackled on a carry as the Highlanders take on Martinsburg in the West Virginia Class AAA State Championship on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Wheeling Island Stadium in Wheeling, W.Va.
Martinsburg's Xavion Kendall (22) speeds up the field on a carry against Huntington in the West Virginia Class AAA State Championship on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Wheeling Island Stadium in Wheeling, W.Va.
Martinsburg's Hudson Clement (3) celebrates with teammate Kashez Gedeon (6) after a touchdown against Huntington in the West Virginia Class AAA State Championship on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Wheeling Island Stadium in Wheeling, W.Va.
Huntington's Noah Waynick intercepts a two-point conversion attempt as the Highlanders take on Martinsburg in the West Virginia Class AAA State Championship on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Wheeling Island Stadium in Wheeling, W.Va.
Huntington quarterback Gavin Lochow (3) is tackled on a keeper as the Highlanders take on Martinsburg in the West Virginia Class AAA State Championship on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Wheeling Island Stadium in Wheeling, W.Va.
Huntington takes on Martinsburg in the West Virginia Class AAA state championship game Dec. 4, 2021, at Wheeling Island Stadium in Wheeling. The Highlanders suffered an unexpectedly lopsided loss, 62-21, in the game.
HUNTINGTON — The pattern of a quick implosion is common for nearly all opponents playing Martinsburg in a high school football state championship game.
Cabell Midland, Huntington and Spring Valley all have experienced it in recent seasons when their teams fell apart for brief stretches and saw close games turn into blowouts at the hands of the Bulldogs. The Highlanders hope to avoid such catastrophe when they entertain the defending state champions in the West Virginia Class AAA semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Bob Sang Stadium.
"When one bad thing happens, you have to make sure it doesn't keep happening," Huntington quarterback Gavin Lochow said. "As soon as they score or something, you have to get over it and get back in."
In the 2021 state title game, Martinsburg turned a 14-7 lead to 26-7 in a matter of a couple of minutes on its way to a 62-21 triumph over the Highlanders. In 2018, Martinsburg scored 17 points in 5:28 to beat Spring Valley 31-7. A quick 10-point spurt in the third quarter changed momentum and allowed the Bulldogs to victimize the Timberwolves 44-16 in 2017. In 2016, Martinsburg scored 21 points in 3:36 on its way to a 49-7 win over Spring Valley. The most stunning blitz came in 2019 when Martinsburg scored twice in 26 seconds to take a 14-0 lead, then scored four touchdowns in a 3:17 span of the second quarter to beat Cabell Midland 49-21. In 2012, the Bulldogs scored 21 points in less than nine minutes to beat Cabell Midland 38-14 in the title game.
"I don't know how you avoid the four- or five-minute window where you implode," Huntington coach Billy Seals said. "It seems like everyone does it, except for us in 2013."
The Bulldogs edged the Highlanders 9-7 in the championship game in 2013. That was the slimmest margin of victory in a Class AAA title game since Capital defeated Wheeling Park 15-14 in 1991.
"They're really fast," Lochow said. "They have a great team. Speed absolutely everywhere. Their defensive line is fast, their linebackers, their defensive backs. We'll have to play a great game."
Seals said Martinsburg is particularly adept at home and at Wheeling Island Stadium where state championship games are played. He said the Bulldogs no doubt will be just as strong on Huntington's mountaintop.
"Typical Martinsburg," Seals said. "They're very athletic. Their receivers are really good. They have two quarterbacks who are really, really good at what they do. The run game's good. Up front they're good. When you watch them, you don't see any weaknesses. That's what makes them a great program. You try to find mismatches and they're not there."
Anyone expecting the Highlanders to throw in the green towel, however, might be disappointed. Seals said his team looks forward to the challenge of playing a program that has won nine state championships since 2010.
"People don't want to say it, but I'll say it," Seals said. "They're the icon of Triple-A football. We're excited to get the opportunity to play them. It's an opportunity to make it back to Wheeling Island. Our expectations haven't changed. We expect to win the game."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
