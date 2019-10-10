LAVALETTE — A 75-year-old Huntington man shot below his age on Wednesday at Sugarwood Golf Course in Wayne County.
Jim Watt turned in a score of 73 for the 18-hole course during his outing. The feat was witnessed by Gene Hiroskey.
