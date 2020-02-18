Huntington Middle School is a first-time state champion in a growing sport — girls wrestling.
The Eagles won the state title recently, finishing with 96 points to easily outdistance runner-up Blennerhassett, which totaled 69 points. Buckhannon-Upshur was third with 46 points, followed by Central Preston with 40, Independence 32, Hamilton 30, Sissonville 29.5, Taylor County 26, Barboursville and West Fairmont 24, Poca 20, McKinley 18, Fayetteville 16, Tyler Consolidated 15 and Doddridge County, Midland Trail and Wirt County 11.
Huntington’s Gracie Hutchinson and Arianna Carroll won their weight classes.
In the high school division, Cabell Midland finished third, with 62 points, behind Musselman’s 160 and East Hardy’s 68. Shady Spring was fourth with 56, followed by Buffalo and Greenbrier East with 38, Herbert Hoover with 33, Spring Mills 31, Poca 28, St. Albans 26, Martinsburg 24, Parkersburg South 22, Fairmont Senior 20, Wahama 15, Washington 14, Doddridge County and John Marshall 12, Tyler Consolidated 4 and Webster County 0.
Zoey Salmons of Cabell Midland went 3-0 to win the 105-pound weight class. Salmons defeated Samantha Miller, the 19th-ranked wrestler in the nation, from Parkersburg South. Loralei Smith of Cabell Midland won the 147-pound weight class, going 5-0.
OVC WRESTLING: Gallia Academy won its fifth consecutive Ohio Valley Conference wrestling championship.
Fairland finished second, followed by Ironton, Chesapeake and South Point.
Individual champions were, from Gallia Academy, Todd Elliot at 113, Garytt Schwall at 120, C.J. Berkley at 126, Dakota McCoy at 152, Bronson Carter at 160 and Corbin Walker at 220; from Fairland, Rhiyder Slone at 132, Hunter Brewer at 145, Blaine Cremeans at 170 and Alex Gartin at 182; from Ironton, J.D. Leach at 138 and Matt Davis at 195; from Chesapeake, Jullian Pennington at 106 and Nick Barns at 285.
DILLOW DOES IT ALL: A look at the stat sheet shows just how good, and unselfish, Coal Grove girls basketball star Addi Dillow is.
The junior guard led the Hornets to the Ohio Valley Conference championship by leading the league in scoring, with 22 points per game. Dillow is far from a ball hog, however, as she also led the conference in assists, with 3.3 per contest. Dillow is second in the league in steals, her 2.4 per game trailing only Fairland’s Emma Marshall at 3.6, and is fifth in the conference in rebounding at 6.0 per game, behind league leader Samantha Lafon of Ironton at 10.1, Maddy Petro of Gallia Academy, Maddie Ward of Chesapeake and teammate Kaleigh Murphy.
OVC BOWLING: Ironton’s boys and South Point’s girls won OVC bowling championships.
The boys all-conference team included: Brayden Easterling, Andrew Allen and Jason Krouse of Ironton; John Blankenship of Gallia Academy; Jacob Massie of Rock Hill; Cory Borders of Coal Grove; and Drew Fryer of South Point. Honorable-mention selections were: T.J. McGinnis of Rock Hill, Evan Little of Gallia Academy, Trevor Carey of Coal Grove, Trenton Fuller of Fairland, Ryan Fetty of South Point and Mark Bell of Ironton.
FULL SLATE: Point Pleasant’s football team has struggled to find opponents in recent seasons, but has a full slate of games for 2020.
The Big Blacks feature home games with Gallia Academy, Oak Glen, Lincoln County, Keyser and Winfield. Point Pleasant travels to Greenbrier East, Bluefield, Wyoming East, Man and Ripley.
OVC BASKETBALL: The OVC Senior All-Star Classic is scheduled for March 17 at South Point High School.
The girls game is slated for 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m. Three-point and dunk contests are to take place between games. Tickets cost $5 apiece.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Spring Valley pitcher Levi Smith signed with West Virginia State. Timberwolves offensive lineman Jacob Hutchison committed to Concord University. Pikeville quarterback Isaac McNamee received a scholarship offer from Marshall. Jackson tight end/linebacker Treylan Davis committed to Cincinnati. He also received offers from Akron, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Ohio and Western Michigan.
Hurricane quarterback Austin Womack and wide receiver Austin Moses signed with Ohio Wesleyan. Gallia Academy offensive lineman Riley Starnes has been invited to Iowa State’s junior day and has a visit scheduled to Pittsburgh. Ironton linebacker/running back Cameron Deere received an offer from Pennsylvania. Ashland running back Keontae Pittman was offered by Western Michigan. His teammate, Chad Tackett, signed with Kentucky Christian, as did East Carter’s Tyler Wages.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Boyd County girls basketball star Harlie Paynter scored her 2,000th career point on Thursday. 247 Sports named Ironton rising senior Reid Carrico the No. 1 high school inside linebacker in the nation in the class of 2021. Carrico committed to Ohio State. Ironton girls basketball star Lexie Arden and Fairview boys standout Terrick Smith scored their 1,000th career points last week. Former Sciotoville East and South Point football coach James Gifford now is an assistant at Coal Grove. The Wayne County Board of Education hired athletic directors at all three high schools — Tim George at Spring Valley, Wade Cyrus at Tolsia and Tom Harmon at Wayne.
Former Hurricane softball star Paige Scruggs of West Virginia State was named the Mountain East Conference player of the week after batting .357 with five runs batted in and two runs scored last weekend. Coal Grove’s boys and Fairland’s girls won OVC basketball eighth grade championships. Fairland’s boys and girls won seventh grade OVC titles. Portsmouth’s girls tied the Dragons for the seventh grade crown.
Former Huntington High football standout J.B. Lageman, a 2008 graduate and former West Virginia University player, is the new defensive line coach at McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Wayne’s boys basketball game with Hannan postponed last week will be made up Thursday. Fairland’s boys are 20-2 in great part because of their balance. The top four leaders in in assists in the OVC are all Dragons — Clayton Thomas, Jordan Williams, Jacob Polcyn and Aiden Porter.
Grace Christian’s girls basketball team (18-4) is ranked fifth in the nation in the National Christian Schools Athletic Association poll. The Soldiers are No. 2 in the country in Division III. Eastern-Meigs girls basketball team missed reaching the district tournament for the first time since 2005. Former Marshall University and Russell High School offensive lineman Nate McPeek is the new head football coach at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington, Kentucky.
Portsmouth Notre Dame’s girls basketball team has won 10 consecutive sectional titles. Quirky stat of the week: Cabell Midland’s girls placed six players in double figures scoring Thursday, but still lost 90-76 at Boyd County. Fairland’s boys basketball team won its fifth consecutive OVC championship. Wheelersburg’s boys won their second straight Southern Ohio Conference Division II title.