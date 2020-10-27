HUNTINGTON — Huntington Middle School’s game plan was ZahZah galore.
Running back ZahZah Jackson carried 13 times for 168 yards and two touchdowns, and caught a 31-yard TD pass to lead the Eagles (7-1-1) to a 34-14 victory over Milton (4-3) in the Cabell County middle school football championship game at Huntington High’s Bob Sang Stadium.
“I already knew we were going to win,” Jackson said during his team’s post-game celebration on the field.
The Panthers made it interesting early, taking a 6-0 lead on a 1-yard touchdown plunge by Cayden Pauley at 5:01 of the first quarter. Milton didn’t find the end zone again, however, until 1:24 was left in the game when Logan Hobbs raced 36-yards around left end for a score, followed by Pauley’s conversion pass to Logan Gillispie.
In between those two touchdowns it was all Huntington. Braedon Booth recovered a Panthers fumble and Jackson used a 29-yard run to set up his score from the 3 at 2:50 of the first quarter to tie it. At 6:34 of the second quarter, D’edrick Graves ran 14 yards up the middle for a touchdown to give the Eagles a 12-6 lead.
On its next possession, Huntington extended its lead to 20-6 as Avonte Crawford threw a 9-yard TD pass to Braxton Jennings, then Jackson ran for the 2-point conversion.
Crawford threw nine yards to Jackson, who caught the ball at the Milton 22 and weaved his way through the defense for a touchdown 10 seconds before halftime to make it 26-6 at the break.
“He’s the best I’ve ever coached,” HMS coach Michael Thomas said of Jackson. “He’s so instinctive. He fast, but he’ll also lower his shoulder and run over guys.”
Jackson’s final touchdown came on a 10-yard run with 4:50 left in the game. The TD was set up by Jax Hatfield’s interception eight plays earlier. Jackson caught the 2-point conversion pass from Crawford to top off Huntington’s scoring.
Thomas said he was thrilled with his team’s victory, the second over Milton by the same score this season. He said players from Huntington East, which didn’t field a team this season because of COVID-19, worked well with the Eagles and made for a strong club.
This is a really good group,” Thomas said. “We had 16 kids from Huntington East. It was a tough season because of COVID, making sure everyone got to practice and such, but it’s worth it.”
Thomas praised the Panthers.
“Milton has a good, fundamental football team,” Thomas said. “They like you play physical football and they’re good at it, but I knew if we could get the edge we’d be all right with our speed.”
MILTON 6 0 0 8 — 14
HUNTINGTON 6 20 0 8 — 34
M — Pauley 1 run (run failed)
H — Jackson 3 run (run failed)
H — Graves (run failed)
H — Jennings 9 pass from Crawford (Jackson run)
H — Jackson 31 pass from Crawford (pass failed)
H — Jackson 10 run (Jackson pass from Crawford)
M — Hobbs 36 run (Gillispie pass from Pauley)