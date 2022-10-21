The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Huntington and Milton shut out foes in the Cabell County middle school football semifinals Thursday at Huntington High’s Bob Sang Stadium.

Huntington defeated Huntington East 70-0 as Ilias King scored three touchdowns. Travon Okonkwo, Andrew Reese, Jeremah Lyles, Nymir Bryant, Ethan Goodson, Elijah Williams and Armani Burnside also scored touchdowns. Goodson, Lyles, Bryant, Reese and Anthony Atkinson ran for 2-point conversions.

