HUNTINGTON — Huntington and Milton shut out foes in the Cabell County middle school football semifinals Thursday at Huntington High’s Bob Sang Stadium.
Huntington defeated Huntington East 70-0 as Ilias King scored three touchdowns. Travon Okonkwo, Andrew Reese, Jeremah Lyles, Nymir Bryant, Ethan Goodson, Elijah Williams and Armani Burnside also scored touchdowns. Goodson, Lyles, Bryant, Reese and Anthony Atkinson ran for 2-point conversions.
Milton defeated Barboursville 28-0 as Andrew Lafon scored two TDs. Mason Salmons ran for a touchdown and threw a TD pass to Brody Simpkins. Salmons ran for a 2-point conversion, kicked an extra point and threw a 2-point pass to Keian Shelton.
Huntington and Milton are scheduled to meet in the championship game at 6 p.m. Thursday at Huntington High.
